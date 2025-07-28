Royal Mail makes major change to delivery rules so service can 'survive' - starting from today

A major change is being made to Royal Mail delivery times in a bid to help the service 'survive' - with the updated scheduling coming into play from today.

As part of the overhaul, those sending second-class post can no longer expect their delivery to be made on Saturdays. The changes mean that second-class letters will instead arrive on alternate weekdays.

The altered service came into effect today (Monday 28th June), as part of regulator Ofcom's plan to cut costs and align delivery services with decreasing demand amid a decline in letter sending and an increase in stamp prices.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It means that the usual Monday to Saturday deliveries for first-class post will remain as we know it - while weekend deliveries will be scrapped altogether for second class, with an alternate weekday service taking over.

However, Royal Mail is set to keep its target of all second-class letters arriving within three working days.

After ongoing discussions, Ofcom says that it is hoped that the tweaks will help Royal Mail in decreasing costs by between £250 million and £425 million per year.

A spokesperson for the organisation explains that the necessary changes are being made in order to help Royal Mail to 'survive' in the modern landscape - but there are no promises of an improved service.

"Natalie Black, Ofcom’s group director for networks and communications, says, "These changes are in the best interests of consumers and businesses, as urgent reform of the postal service is necessary to give it the best chance of survival.

"But changing Royal Mail’s obligations alone won’t guarantee a better service – the company now has to play its part and implement this effectively," she adds.

Ofcom also outlines how it is felt that Royal Mail customers care more about affordable and reliable postage than quick delivery times.