Prince William, as the future King, is expected to act a certain way at all times and be the picture of composure and formality.

The eldest son of King Charles and Princess Diana, Prince William has been in the spotlight since the moment he was born. Attending royal engagements across the world, representing important charities and always showcasing a steadfast image of the royal family we have all come to know, it is not often that we are given a glimpse at his more candid, relaxed side.

However, there have been glimmers of the real, goofy Prince William over the years. Whether he is having a laugh on the polo field or making those around him chuckle, the Prince has shown us how he is often a bit silly, just like the rest of us.

So, we have rounded up 32 of our favourite candid photos of the Prince of Wales to show that yes, he can be a bit goofy!

32 candid photos of Prince William that show his goofy side

Practising his acting skills in front of Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hollywood and royalty collide in this photo of William, Prince of Wales appearing to practise his acting skills in front of actress Nicole Kidman. This is a candid moment we knew we had to include, showing that he has often been caught being goofy in front of the camera, much like his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales. Could the future King have a career in acting on the horizon?

Looking oh-so cool in Canada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here is young Prince William and Harry looking like they’ve just joined a 90s boy band while on a visit to Canada. William showed his playful and goofy side here as he wore his Canadian Olympic memorabilia and donned a varsity-style jacket. While a young Prince Harry looked at his brother as if in amazement, a young King Charles found it truly hilarious. What a great picture!

Getting very into tennis at Wimbledon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wimbledon Tennis Championship is an event that draws famous faces and royals from all over the world. The royals have often been spotted in the Royal Box on Centre Court eagerly watching the tennis. In this candid picture of Prince William and Princess Catherine, we see William’s goofy and rather competitive side as he looks on in amazement during what we can only assume to be a very tense game of tennis.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He shoots, he scores!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This candid photo of Prince William shows him getting very focused and very into football during a visit to The Football for Peace Initiative in Birmingham, England. We can only imagine that playing a spot of football in a suit can’t be the most comfortable experience, but it really shows his goofy and light-hearted side even when on formal visits.

Playing in the snow with his dad

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While on a family skiing holiday to Switzerland, here is a teenage Prince William sharing a joke and putting a playful arm around his father, King Charles III. From King Charles’ hilarious bobble hat to William’s big friendly smile, this is one of our favourite candid photos of present and future Kings, who have always had a loving bond we have seen countless times over the years.

Sharing a cheeky joke with the Scouts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No doubt saying something cheeky and funny, this goofy picture shows Prince William getting along very well with Scouts at the World Scout Jamboree, which sees scout groups from all over the world coming together every year. From the amused faces of the children, we are sure that whatever joke the young prince was sharing was a funny one!

Enjoying the rides at an amusement park

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking somewhat wet but totally having a good time, Princes William and Harry and Princess Diana all showed us their goofy side as they belly laughed on a log flume ride at Thorpe Park in England. Diana’s big, cheesy grin and William’s open-mouthed expression with his hands on the ride showed even they couldn't prepare for the madness of a theme park!

Are they re-enacting Jack and Rose in The Titanic?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking ever so cool while his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles in the blustery wind, here is Prince William looking goofy as he seems to practise his best Titanic ‘I’m the King of the world!’ whilst on a boat. Princess Catherine’s hair and Prince William’s hands holding his coat closed shows that this must have been a rather windy outing that gave us this rare moment of candid behaviour that they are often not afforded the luxury of.

Playing with a kid’s gardening set, naturally

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This hilarious photo of the future King was taken during a visit to a charity in Wales, in which he has somehow been snapped using an ever-so-dainty children’s watering can to…water the plants?

Spot of yoga, anyone?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This candid photo shows Prince William doing some yoga warm-ups ahead of a polo game in his socks and chino trousers. His rather pained expression shows that maybe wearing a linen shirt and trousers was not the wisest idea to be working out and stretching in, and we had to include it in our list of goofy Prince William moments to show that yoga really IS for anyone…

Stifling a sneeze

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a royal, you must always be mindful of your etiquette. Here is a young Prince William living up to that by stifling a sneeze during a visit to a primary school in England.

Animatedly explaining the proceedings of the Platinum Jubilee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like father, like son. This adorable snap shows William, Prince of Wales excitedly explaining to his son Prince George the proceedings of the Platinum Jubilee in 2022. Candid in nature and featuring both father and son pulling amusing funny faces, this picture shows the loving relationship between William and George.

Puppy love

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This photo was candidly caught while the Prince and Princess of Wales visited a canine training centre in Pakistan. While the Princess of Wales managed to keep it together, it was all too much for Prince William who showed us not just his goofy side but also his clear love of animals as he enthusiastically bent down to gush over the adorable golden Labrador puppy. Aww!

Prepping for a life in front of the camera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here we can see a very young Prince William adorably looking into a camera lens during a photo-call at Kensington Palace in 1984. No doubt checking to see if the photos are up to scratch, this photo reminds us of Prince William’s goofy side from a very young age.

All smiles in Sweden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking cosy wrapped in big coats and hats while on a visit to Sweden, Prince William shows one of his many instances of knowing exactly what to say to make his wife, Princess Catherine, laugh. With her head thrown back and a wide smile, Prince William looked pretty pleased with his own joke as they were out and about playing Bandy Hockey, a traditional Swedish game.

Playing a game of high five with a young fan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In this heart-warming photo taken in Wrexham, Prince William seems happy to oblige a young fan and gives her a silly high-five as a loving thank you after she gave him a Daffodil to mark St. David’s Day. This is just one example of the many times the royal family have shown they have a great sense of humour and given us so many light-hearted moments that show they like a good laugh and smile, just like the rest of us.

Clearly not paying attention in class!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While you may not be able to see his face, we can confirm that this is in fact Prince William being an absolute class clown while on a visit to a school in Chile. The young Prince was there to teach schoolchildren an English lesson but clearly had other ideas on his mind as he zipped his jacket all the way up and covered his face while a student laughed. We don’t see how much learning will be going on there William!

Joining in on the Trooping the Colour fun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This day will go down in history as one of the best days for candid royal family photos, such as Savannah Philip’s hilarious shushing of her cousin Prince George. Here, Prince William seems to be letting his inner kid out and is candidly photographed sharing a laugh with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales and other young royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Even a Prince feels the need for speed!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, a young Prince William shows how his goofy sense of humour has always been a part of him as he laughs and jokes with a racing driver and others during the British Grand Prix. This candidly caught photo shows his love of a good joke even from a young age and the magnetic personality that millions of us have come to adore.

Busting some moves in Lesotho

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caught rather candidly with his brother and Prince Seesio of Lesotho, Prince William shows us his goofy side when breaking out some dance moves on a visit to King Letsie’s Palace. Engaging in what seems to be an amusing conversation, he has his hands up in the air (much like his brother Harry!) as if mid dance move. We’d love to know what song came on to get the Princes dancing…

You're a wizard Harry! (and William and Catherine)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This heart-warming photo taken of Princes Harry and William and Princess Catherine shows just how candid members of the royal family can be. Holding replica wands from the world-famous Harry Potter series while on a visit to the studios in London, the trio look like they’re having a magical time casting spells and incantations.

Bracing the wind with his Mum and Brother

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking so adorable and rather silly here is a young Prince William, a very young Prince Harry and their mother, Princess Diana, bracing the wind in the garden of Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, England. While all their hair is swept away from their faces, William pulls an adorable goofy face as he puts his hands in front of his face to block the wind. What a memorable family photo!

Where the world of rapping meets royalty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a picture we never thought we’d see, here is a candid photo of Prince William, Prince Harry and rapper Kanye West during a memorial concert for Princess Diana in 2007.

Fun in the sun on Necker Island

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here are young Prince William and Harry being extremely cheeky as they cover their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in sand whilst on holiday in Necker Island, a long-time favourite beach destination of the royals. Both boys have goofy and mischievous smiles on their faces as they hold beach spades while Diana looks on and smiles.

The royals can’t contain their laughter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured here at Royal Ascot in 2022, Prince William (and Princess Catherine!) cannot contain their laughter and look goofy as they share a joke with a jockey during the Ascot trophy ceremony.

The young Princes casually holding a snake around their neck

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not very often you see members of the royal family with animals (other than the Late Queen who was often photographed with her beloved horses and dogs). But this excellent photograph shows a younger Prince Harry and William holding a giant Python snake on a visit to Botswana. While cheeky Prince Harry seems to be pulling a joke by showing the snake’s face to the future King, he proves why he is just like us as he recoils from the face with a goofy and rather scared expression on his face. We don't envy you there, William!

Sharing a joke with one of England’s Lionesses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This truly candid snap shows the future King sharing what seems to be a very funny joke with England women’s goalkeeper Mary Earps during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final.

Making the Princess of Wales chuckle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured here at the 2012 Paralympic Games, Prince William shows his goofy side and clearly amazing skill for telling jokes as he has his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales in stitches during the track cycling event.

Playing Batman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This photograph shows Prince William’s inner child coming out as he sits on the bike from the Batman films at Leavesden Studios in London, England. The Prince’s composure seems to go out of the window when presented with the opportunity to sit on the famous bike used by the masked superhero.

Pitching in on some painting and decorating

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This great photo shows William, Prince of Wales getting rather stuck into some painting and decorating as he joined a TV crew to help build a community centre for those affected by the Grenfell fire.

Being one of the lads at Polo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This picture shows how even during something as tense and exciting as a Polo match, William, Prince of Wales (middle) always finds time to share a joke as he took part in the Royal Charity Polo Cup in 2023 in Egham, England.

Having plenty of fun at the seaside

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, the Prince shows his love for a good old-fashioned seaside amusement game as he gets rather excited next to his wife Princess Catherine in Barry Island, Wales. The future King and Queen paid a visit to the town, which is the location of the much-loved TV show Gavin and Stacey, to see how the COVID pandemic affected tourism. Clearly, they couldn't quite hide their inner goofy kid as they both laughed and played a game, which is something all of us no doubt indulge in when at the seaside!