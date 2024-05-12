32 candid photos of Prince William that show his goofy side
Prince William has shown us many times that he can be candid and goofy.
Prince William, as the future King, is expected to act a certain way at all times and be the picture of composure and formality.
The eldest son of King Charles and Princess Diana, Prince William has been in the spotlight since the moment he was born. Attending royal engagements across the world, representing important charities and always showcasing a steadfast image of the royal family we have all come to know, it is not often that we are given a glimpse at his more candid, relaxed side.
However, there have been glimmers of the real, goofy Prince William over the years. Whether he is having a laugh on the polo field or making those around him chuckle, the Prince has shown us how he is often a bit silly, just like the rest of us.
So, we have rounded up 32 of our favourite candid photos of the Prince of Wales to show that yes, he can be a bit goofy!
32 candid photos of Prince William that show his goofy side
Practising his acting skills in front of Nicole Kidman
Hollywood and royalty collide in this photo of William, Prince of Wales appearing to practise his acting skills in front of actress Nicole Kidman. This is a candid moment we knew we had to include, showing that he has often been caught being goofy in front of the camera, much like his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales. Could the future King have a career in acting on the horizon?
Looking oh-so cool in Canada
Here is young Prince William and Harry looking like they’ve just joined a 90s boy band while on a visit to Canada. William showed his playful and goofy side here as he wore his Canadian Olympic memorabilia and donned a varsity-style jacket. While a young Prince Harry looked at his brother as if in amazement, a young King Charles found it truly hilarious. What a great picture!
Getting very into tennis at Wimbledon
The Wimbledon Tennis Championship is an event that draws famous faces and royals from all over the world. The royals have often been spotted in the Royal Box on Centre Court eagerly watching the tennis. In this candid picture of Prince William and Princess Catherine, we see William’s goofy and rather competitive side as he looks on in amazement during what we can only assume to be a very tense game of tennis.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
He shoots, he scores!
This candid photo of Prince William shows him getting very focused and very into football during a visit to The Football for Peace Initiative in Birmingham, England. We can only imagine that playing a spot of football in a suit can’t be the most comfortable experience, but it really shows his goofy and light-hearted side even when on formal visits.
Playing in the snow with his dad
While on a family skiing holiday to Switzerland, here is a teenage Prince William sharing a joke and putting a playful arm around his father, King Charles III. From King Charles’ hilarious bobble hat to William’s big friendly smile, this is one of our favourite candid photos of present and future Kings, who have always had a loving bond we have seen countless times over the years.
Sharing a cheeky joke with the Scouts
No doubt saying something cheeky and funny, this goofy picture shows Prince William getting along very well with Scouts at the World Scout Jamboree, which sees scout groups from all over the world coming together every year. From the amused faces of the children, we are sure that whatever joke the young prince was sharing was a funny one!
Enjoying the rides at an amusement park
Looking somewhat wet but totally having a good time, Princes William and Harry and Princess Diana all showed us their goofy side as they belly laughed on a log flume ride at Thorpe Park in England. Diana’s big, cheesy grin and William’s open-mouthed expression with his hands on the ride showed even they couldn't prepare for the madness of a theme park!
Are they re-enacting Jack and Rose in The Titanic?
Looking ever so cool while his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles in the blustery wind, here is Prince William looking goofy as he seems to practise his best Titanic ‘I’m the King of the world!’ whilst on a boat. Princess Catherine’s hair and Prince William’s hands holding his coat closed shows that this must have been a rather windy outing that gave us this rare moment of candid behaviour that they are often not afforded the luxury of.
Playing with a kid’s gardening set, naturally
This hilarious photo of the future King was taken during a visit to a charity in Wales, in which he has somehow been snapped using an ever-so-dainty children’s watering can to…water the plants?
Spot of yoga, anyone?
This candid photo shows Prince William doing some yoga warm-ups ahead of a polo game in his socks and chino trousers. His rather pained expression shows that maybe wearing a linen shirt and trousers was not the wisest idea to be working out and stretching in, and we had to include it in our list of goofy Prince William moments to show that yoga really IS for anyone…
Stifling a sneeze
As a royal, you must always be mindful of your etiquette. Here is a young Prince William living up to that by stifling a sneeze during a visit to a primary school in England.
Animatedly explaining the proceedings of the Platinum Jubilee
Like father, like son. This adorable snap shows William, Prince of Wales excitedly explaining to his son Prince George the proceedings of the Platinum Jubilee in 2022. Candid in nature and featuring both father and son pulling amusing funny faces, this picture shows the loving relationship between William and George.
Puppy love
This photo was candidly caught while the Prince and Princess of Wales visited a canine training centre in Pakistan. While the Princess of Wales managed to keep it together, it was all too much for Prince William who showed us not just his goofy side but also his clear love of animals as he enthusiastically bent down to gush over the adorable golden Labrador puppy. Aww!
Prepping for a life in front of the camera
Here we can see a very young Prince William adorably looking into a camera lens during a photo-call at Kensington Palace in 1984. No doubt checking to see if the photos are up to scratch, this photo reminds us of Prince William’s goofy side from a very young age.
All smiles in Sweden
Looking cosy wrapped in big coats and hats while on a visit to Sweden, Prince William shows one of his many instances of knowing exactly what to say to make his wife, Princess Catherine, laugh. With her head thrown back and a wide smile, Prince William looked pretty pleased with his own joke as they were out and about playing Bandy Hockey, a traditional Swedish game.
Playing a game of high five with a young fan
In this heart-warming photo taken in Wrexham, Prince William seems happy to oblige a young fan and gives her a silly high-five as a loving thank you after she gave him a Daffodil to mark St. David’s Day. This is just one example of the many times the royal family have shown they have a great sense of humour and given us so many light-hearted moments that show they like a good laugh and smile, just like the rest of us.
Clearly not paying attention in class!
While you may not be able to see his face, we can confirm that this is in fact Prince William being an absolute class clown while on a visit to a school in Chile. The young Prince was there to teach schoolchildren an English lesson but clearly had other ideas on his mind as he zipped his jacket all the way up and covered his face while a student laughed. We don’t see how much learning will be going on there William!
Joining in on the Trooping the Colour fun
This day will go down in history as one of the best days for candid royal family photos, such as Savannah Philip’s hilarious shushing of her cousin Prince George. Here, Prince William seems to be letting his inner kid out and is candidly photographed sharing a laugh with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales and other young royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Even a Prince feels the need for speed!
Here, a young Prince William shows how his goofy sense of humour has always been a part of him as he laughs and jokes with a racing driver and others during the British Grand Prix. This candidly caught photo shows his love of a good joke even from a young age and the magnetic personality that millions of us have come to adore.
Busting some moves in Lesotho
Caught rather candidly with his brother and Prince Seesio of Lesotho, Prince William shows us his goofy side when breaking out some dance moves on a visit to King Letsie’s Palace. Engaging in what seems to be an amusing conversation, he has his hands up in the air (much like his brother Harry!) as if mid dance move. We’d love to know what song came on to get the Princes dancing…
You're a wizard Harry! (and William and Catherine)
This heart-warming photo taken of Princes Harry and William and Princess Catherine shows just how candid members of the royal family can be. Holding replica wands from the world-famous Harry Potter series while on a visit to the studios in London, the trio look like they’re having a magical time casting spells and incantations.
Bracing the wind with his Mum and Brother
Looking so adorable and rather silly here is a young Prince William, a very young Prince Harry and their mother, Princess Diana, bracing the wind in the garden of Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, England. While all their hair is swept away from their faces, William pulls an adorable goofy face as he puts his hands in front of his face to block the wind. What a memorable family photo!
Where the world of rapping meets royalty
In a picture we never thought we’d see, here is a candid photo of Prince William, Prince Harry and rapper Kanye West during a memorial concert for Princess Diana in 2007.
Fun in the sun on Necker Island
Here are young Prince William and Harry being extremely cheeky as they cover their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in sand whilst on holiday in Necker Island, a long-time favourite beach destination of the royals. Both boys have goofy and mischievous smiles on their faces as they hold beach spades while Diana looks on and smiles.
The royals can’t contain their laughter
Pictured here at Royal Ascot in 2022, Prince William (and Princess Catherine!) cannot contain their laughter and look goofy as they share a joke with a jockey during the Ascot trophy ceremony.
The young Princes casually holding a snake around their neck
It’s not very often you see members of the royal family with animals (other than the Late Queen who was often photographed with her beloved horses and dogs). But this excellent photograph shows a younger Prince Harry and William holding a giant Python snake on a visit to Botswana. While cheeky Prince Harry seems to be pulling a joke by showing the snake’s face to the future King, he proves why he is just like us as he recoils from the face with a goofy and rather scared expression on his face. We don't envy you there, William!
Sharing a joke with one of England’s Lionesses
This truly candid snap shows the future King sharing what seems to be a very funny joke with England women’s goalkeeper Mary Earps during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final.
Making the Princess of Wales chuckle
Pictured here at the 2012 Paralympic Games, Prince William shows his goofy side and clearly amazing skill for telling jokes as he has his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales in stitches during the track cycling event.
Playing Batman
This photograph shows Prince William’s inner child coming out as he sits on the bike from the Batman films at Leavesden Studios in London, England. The Prince’s composure seems to go out of the window when presented with the opportunity to sit on the famous bike used by the masked superhero.
Pitching in on some painting and decorating
This great photo shows William, Prince of Wales getting rather stuck into some painting and decorating as he joined a TV crew to help build a community centre for those affected by the Grenfell fire.
Being one of the lads at Polo
This picture shows how even during something as tense and exciting as a Polo match, William, Prince of Wales (middle) always finds time to share a joke as he took part in the Royal Charity Polo Cup in 2023 in Egham, England.
Having plenty of fun at the seaside
Here, the Prince shows his love for a good old-fashioned seaside amusement game as he gets rather excited next to his wife Princess Catherine in Barry Island, Wales. The future King and Queen paid a visit to the town, which is the location of the much-loved TV show Gavin and Stacey, to see how the COVID pandemic affected tourism. Clearly, they couldn't quite hide their inner goofy kid as they both laughed and played a game, which is something all of us no doubt indulge in when at the seaside!
Elena Kiratzi is a freelance writer from London, who covers everything from beauty and fashion to travel and the importance of discussing the issues facing women today. Elena began her career in journalism by completing a course on the media and creative industry with the Media Trust, which led to her to write for Red Magazine where she interviewed her own Mum about the topic of menopause awareness. She then went on to complete a digital internship with the team at woman&home and cultivated a passion for lifestyle and culture writing.
When she's not planning her next big adventure or playing with her cats, she's always on the hunt for the next exciting product launch to attend or scrolling Pinterest for inspiration to create her next moodboard
-
-
32 ways to boost your energy levels
Want to know all the ways to boost your energy levels? We have you covered, from the best foods to eat to the lifestyle habits you need
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Helen Skelton's gym leggings, baseball cap and chunky gold chain combo isn't your average beach day outfit - but we're very into it
We're taking style notes from Helen Skelton when it comes to stylish summer dressing
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
The positive sign Kate Middleton is doing well in recovery as Prince William makes change
The Princess of Wales is currently undergoing 'preventative chemotherapy' after her cancer diagnosis
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'still loved up' 13 years on from the 'intense passion' on their wedding day
The Prince and Princess of Wales have always had a deep relationship and a strong bond, a body language expert says
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
There was a protocol mistake at Kate and William's wedding you might never have noticed - involving the Queen
There was an error when it came to following royal protocol for the Queen's arrival at the wedding
By Jess Bacon Published
-
Prince William's risk proposing to Kate that could've landed him in 'a lot of trouble'
Prince William's romantic Kenya proposal to Kate Middleton posed a risk that could've landed him in hot water with his relatives
By Jess Bacon Published
-
Kate and William's new furry family members at Adelaide Cottage - that mean more chores for George and Charlotte
Prince William revealed that the Wales family have welcomed some new furry creatures
By Jess Bacon Published
-
Princess Charlotte's favourite joke proves she has a cheeky sense of humour
Prince William shared his daughter's favourite joke during his latest royal outing - and it's a classic
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince William just revealed the sweetest detail about Prince Louis
Prince William spoke with volunteers about his youngest son’s favourite sport
By Jess Bacon Published
-
Recent weeks 'precious' for Kate Middleton with 'country walks and snuggles in front of the TV' with George, Charlotte and Louis
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been able to relish in precious family time over the Easter break, according to a royal expert
By Caitlin Elliott Published