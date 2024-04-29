Over the years, the British Royal Family have been seen out and about at many a royal engagement, always looking smart, elegant and composed.

But while they're public figures, they're also real people, so of course they're sometimes seen having a little giggle, making a funny face or even getting others to laugh with a joke or two.

Whether it's having a joke with someone they're meeting or sharing a quiet laugh between themselves, the Royal Family have had many moments where they've been caught showing their sense of humour.

32 times the Royal Family proved they have a great sense of humour

1. Cutting a gag cake

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While opening the new Coronation Garden on a visit to Northern Ireland, King Charles III and Queen Camilla showed that they can be light-hearted, as they can be seen laughing together while cutting a cake designed like St Edward's Crown (often mistakenly referred to as the Crown Jewels).

2. Caught off guard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While conducting a training exercise with Royal Navy Survival Equipment Technicians during a visit to Royal Naval Air Station, Kate Middleton had a hilarious reaction as her emergency life jacket surprised her while inflating.

3. Sibling banter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Queen Elizabeth II's two oldest children, Princess Anne and King Charles III showed that their bond is still going strong even later in life, as they shared a private joke together during a royal engagement.

4. Funny faces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis, never fails to disappoint in the funny face department. The youngest Cambridge child seemed to have enough of this particular royal engagement as he posed for the camera in a slightly non-conventional way.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Cracking jokes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II always seemed to have a great rapport with whoever she met, and it seemed that she was quite the comedian too as jockey Frankie Dettori was seen cracking up when speaking to the late monarch at Royal Ascot.

6. Salute!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making playful eye contact with someone, the Meghan Markle looked to be saluting them with a joking look on her face.

7. Up for anything

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie Wessex sure knows how to get stuck in. Here she can be seen looking light and playful as she tried out ad adaptive recumbent tricycle when she attended the British Cycling National Track Championships at the National Cycling Centre.

8. Boys time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Long days at royal engagements can be hard, especially for the younger attendees. Here, Prince George can be seen taking a break from paying attention and joking around with fellow Pages of Honour at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation day.

9. Gotcha

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a big smile on his face during a visit to Hay Castle in Hay-on-Wye, Wales, King Charles III looks to be joking around with someone out of shot.

10. Joining in the party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the Platinum Pageant for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, her great-grandson Prince Louis could be seen joining in the festivities as he waved around in the crowd. Someone enjoyed the show!

11. Mummy's boy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They may have had to attend many a royal engagement, but King Charles III and his late mother Queen Elizabeth II didn't let their busy schedules get them down. Here, the pair can be seen having a private moment of humour while out at an event.

12. Game for anything

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While visiting the Allam Sports Centre for a Rugby League Inclusivity Day, the Princess of Wales joked around with members of the world-cup winning England Wheelchair Rugby League squad as she took part in a wheelchair rugby training session.

13. The giggles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While out at a royal engagement, Sophie Wessex got caught looking like she'd caught the giggles a bit.

14. Beefeater banter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While attending the 1st Battalion Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks, the Princess of Wales laughed as Lieutenant Colonel Rob Money joked around and put a bearskin hat on his 20-month-old daughter Gaia Money's head. We wonder if Kate had a go!

15. Laughs among friends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne showed that she can let her hair down as she shared a light laugh with racehorse trainer Nicky Henderson while attending the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.

16. Medal madness

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While presenting cyclist Daphne Schrager with her winners jersey and gold medal at the British Cycling National Track Championship, Sophie Wessex had a laugh and a joke with the athlete as she tried out her new merchandise.

17. Jokes with the grandkids

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis proved that he definitely does have a sense of humour as whatever he was saying was keeping Queen Camilla very entertained!

18. Messing about on the court

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie Wessex looked to be proving her sense of humour when she stepped on the court with Para badminton player Rachel Choong, as the athlete seemed to cracking up at whatever the Duchess of Edinburgh was saying.

19. King Charles loves a joke

(Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles III looked to be joking around with churchgoers as he could be seen smiling and laughing with them as he attended the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

20. Wahey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is known for getting stuck in and taking part, and here she it looked like she had something hilarious to say while doing so as she left professional polo player Malcolm Borwick in hysterics.

21. Girlie giggles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While attending Royal Ascot, Sophie Wessex and Kate Middleton could be seen having a private chat on the balcony and laughing away with each other.

22. Funny kids

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Duchess Catherine could be seen laughing away while her youngest son Prince Louis was pulling a not-so-serious face.

23. Driving Miss Giggly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Louise Windsor seemed to be taking her driving not so serious, as she laughs out loud while taking part in the Pol Roger Meet of The British Driving Society.

24. Good one

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looks like Prince Edward really got one over on whoever he was chatting to as he visited a clothing shop at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

25. One-on-one wit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles III makes an impression on whoever he meets and it seems as if The Reverend Canon Dr Paul Williams was just as taken with the monarch's humour as everybody else is at this New Year's Day church service.

26. Battle of the comedians

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While meeting Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, who is well-known for his humorous roles in comedy films like The Proposal, Netflix's Red Notice and The Hitman's Bodyguard series, King Charles had a little joke and showed that he could be just as the funny as the entertainer.

27. Eyes on the road

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking part in the Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of The British Driving Society, Sophie Wessex had a bit of a fun while driving.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known for being a fan of football, Prince William had a joke around with England's Mary Earps and Beth Mead, as they collected their medals from the royal after the UEFA Women's Euro final match.

29. What the...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Through the many events and engagements the late Queen Elizabeth II was seen at, she was often seen with a serious or sombre expression. But here she can be seen having a joke with the Duchess of Cambridge, making her laugh with her expressive bantering.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While visiting the Karura urban forest to honour the legacy of Nobel Peace Prize winner Professor Wangari Maathai, King Charles III took a minute to ease the nerves of Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge, ahead of the start of his run, as he shared a joke with him and his team.

31. Comedic couple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Andrew and Sophie Wessex took a moment to share a joke and a laugh with one another as they prepared to take part in an adaptive recumbent tricycle race.

32. That takes the cow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While at the Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, Australia, Princess Anne couldn't help but crack up as she caught a cow urinating on the Cattle Judging Lawn. At least she had a sense of humour about it!