Wordle 832 infuriates players as they fail to solve 'dumb' challenge, 'never heard that word'
Wordle 832 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tough challenge?
Wordle 832 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Friday, September 29, 2023.
Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word. And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; snaky, burly, beget, and cower have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on September 29, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.
Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!
The answer to the Wordle challenge on September 29, is 'AZURE'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.
"Didn’t know today’s wordle is a dictionary word. Hint: it’s a Microsoft service #wordle832 Wordle 832 4/6," said one player who was completely unfamiliar with the word. "Literally trying the whole god damn alphabet to get a real word...What the hell is this. #Wordle832 Wordle 832 6/6," said another player who struggled to solve the challenge. "I was not even aware that it is actually a word: Wordle 832 3/6," a third player added.
"Wordle 832 6/6 never heard that word," said one player. "Dumb word Wordle 832 X/6" said another slightly angrier player. "Wordle 832 5/6 wtf was that word," said another disgruntled player.
"Wordle 832 6/6 Phew that was hard," said one player. "Phew! Who knew - so many options! Good luck Wordle 832 6/6," another said. "I think this is my most epic fail! Wordle 832 X/6," another player complained as they failed to solve the puzzle. "Damn Wordle 832 X/6," said another person who struggled.
Azure Meaning
Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word azure mean?
The dictionary defines the word 'azure' as 'bright blue in colour like a cloudless sky'. For example, you could say, "thin streaks of cloud trailed across an azure sky."
Wordle 832 X pic.twitter.com/5YbHx637mhSeptember 29, 2023
If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.
If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!
