Wordle 795 stumps players with 'stupid' game, 'I'm never playing again'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wordle 795 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word. And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; snaky, burly, beget, and cower have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on August 23, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

(Image credit: SOPA Images / Contributor / Getty Images)

The answer to the Wordle challenge on August 23, is 'verve'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 795 X/6 F**K. Lost a streak of 131 Seriously, in a 50/50 choice between VERGE and VERVE who the hell is going to go with VERVE!? Stupid fu**in game..." said one very disappointed player. "Good morning I'm never playing again Wordle 795 X/6," said another very dramatic player.

"Wordle 795 X/6 #wordle795 My 364th game and broke 181 streak! Why couldn’t I think of the word!?" yet another complained on Twitter.

Wordle 795 X/6*⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩lost my streak 🥲🥲 good luck everyone 🧡🥵August 23, 2023 See more

Others complained about ruining their winning streaks. "Wordle 795 X/6* lost my streak good luck everyone," said one player. "Arggghh lost me streak Wordle 795 X/6," said another.

"Wordle 795 X/6 Never heard of this word but enthusiastic about it for some reason," said one player who insisted they were unfamiliar with the word.

Some even claimed that the word 'verve' was in fact made up, and not a real word. "That's not a word. Wordle 795 6/6," said one player. "Wasn't even sure this was a word. Wordle 795 4/6," added another.

what the FUCK is today's wordle?????Wordle 795 4/6⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩August 22, 2023 See more

Verve Meaning

Some players struggled to solve today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word verve mean?

Verve is a noun meaning 'vigour and spirit or enthusiasm'. For example, you could say, "He was tall and full of verve and enthusiasm." Synonyms for this word are; enthusiasm, vigour, energy, pep, dynamism, and zest.

Wordle 795 X pic.twitter.com/SFzeTfPIQeAugust 23, 2023 See more

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!