Wordle 779 leaves players angry and with broken streaks, 'I hate this game'

Wordle 779 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar challenge. This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; anode, polyp, beget, and guano have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on August 7, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know the answer, please click away!

(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images)

The answer to the Wordle challenge on August 7, is 'brook'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 779 X/6 580 day streak over!" said one angry player. "Wordle 779 X/6 F**k! Streak broken, when I was so close to extending it! #dailywordleclub," said another.

"F**k. Wordle 779 X/6," said one player rather simply. "I hate this game. Wordle 779 X/6* #wordle #Wordle779," another agreed.

Some revealed that they had never heard the word before."Learned a new word today. Wordle 779 6/6*" said one player. "Wordle 779X 4/6 I think this is not a word that's used often, can't recall if I've ever seen it used in regular conversations. #Wordle779," said another.

Others were more successful but still were frustrated that they were unable to solve the puzzle in their usual number of guesses. "Not so easy today, but happy I didn't get it in four. #Wordle779 5/6," said one player.

Another blamed the format of the word and suggested that the letter formation meant there were too many possible word solutions. "Wordle 779 5/6 #wordle779x too many options," said one player.

Learned a new word today. Wordle 779 6/6*⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩🟨⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩August 6, 2023 See more

Brook Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word brook mean?

The word brook is a noun meaning, 'a small stream'. For example, you could say, "the Lake District boasts lovely lakes and babbling brooks." Synonyms for this word are; stream, small river, streamlet, rivulet, rill or runnel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!