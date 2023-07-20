Wordle 761 pulls a fast one on players as many fail the challenge, 'wtf is that word'

Wordle 761 has stumped several players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve their latest interesting word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; balsa, kayak, guano, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on July 20, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a real word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on July 20, is 'flank'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Hard work this morning! Wordle 761 6/6," said one player. "#Wordle761 5/6* Once again, more options than I expected, dammit," said another.

"Wordle 761 5/6 Hard to guess tbh!" one player complained. "Wordle 761 X 3/6 Got this quite quickly in spite of not knowing the word. Maybe because it was the only word left that sounded 'english' to my ears . #Wordle761"

"Wordle 761 5/6 wtf is that word," asked one confused player."Wordle 761 3/6 Are you kidding me? It was such a random guess. A word I never use," added another.

One player just angrily said, "STUPID F**KING WORD .. I gave up Wordle 761 X/6."

Flank Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word flank mean?

The word flank is both a verb and a noun and has three main definitions. The noun 'flank' is defined as 'the side of a person's or animal's body between the ribs and the hip.' For example, "leaning against his horse's flanks." Alternatively, the noun can mean, 'the right or left side of a body of people such as an army, a naval force, or a soccer team'. For example, "the left flank of the Russian Third Army."

The final main meaning is a verb that is defined as, 'be on each or on one side of'. For example, "the three defendants stood in the dock, flanked by police officers."

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

