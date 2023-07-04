Wordle 745 delights and disappoints as popular but 'hard' starter word appears in challenge, 'Using the same first word every time finally paid off''

Wordle 745 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Friday, July 4, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; plunk, guano, horde, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on July 4, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on July 4, is 'irate'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"I HATE YOU Wordle 745 X/6" said one frustrated player. "good morning Wordle 745 X/6 too many choices," said another.

"Noooooo!!!! I was close to my first 100 streak!!!! Nooo!!!!!!! I had a 91 win streak!!! This hurts! Wordle 745 X/6," complained one fan. "Wordle 745 X/6 oh bollocks Grrrrrr," said another. "Wordle 745 4/6. This was so hard but I still guessed it correctly!! :D" said yet another player.

Others were delighted by this challenge as 'irate' is a popular starter word that is used by a number of players. "YES I still do Wordle every day and YES my starting word finally came up :) Wordle 745 1/6*" said one player.

"Wordle 745 1/6 I'm going to need a new starter word," said another. "Wordle 745 1/6 No actual way My regular starting word paid off!!!!" said yet another. One player said, "Wordle 745 1/6 Using the same first word every time finally paid off."

Irate Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word irate mean?

Irate is an adjective, that means, 'feeling or characterized by great anger'. To use this word in a sentence you could say, "a barrage of irate letters". Synonyms of this word include angry, furious, infuriated, enraged, and seething.

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!