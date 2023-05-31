Wordle 711 divides players with 'tricky' challenge, 'I couldn't solve it in six tries'

Wordle 711 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; kayak, guano, horde, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on May 31, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on May 31, is 'agile'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"This is not exactly the easiest word to think of so tread carefully here. #Wordle #Wordle711," said one player as a warning to other wordle fans.

"Wordle 711 5/6 That was a little tricky…" said another on Twitter. "Wordle 711 6/6 #wordle711x aggghhh," said one player very simply.

"Did poorly on Wordle, tonight. I couldn't solve it in six tries. Wordle 711 X/6," said another about this game.

Another said very firmly, "Wordle 711 X/6 f**k this game. Lol"

Did poorly on Wordle, tonight. I couldn't solve it in six tries.☹️Wordle 711 X/6⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜🟨🟩🟩May 31, 2023 See more

Agile Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word agile mean?

The word agile is defined by the Oxford dictionary as an adjective meaning, 'able to move quickly and easily'. For example you could say, "Ruth was remarkably agile and light on her feet." Synonyms for this word are; nimble, lithe, spry, supple, and limber.

The word can also mean, 'relating to or denoting a method of project management, used especially for software development, that is characterized by the division of tasks into short phases of work and frequent reassessment and adaptation of plans.' For example, you could say, "agile methods replace high-level design with frequent redesign."

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!