Wordle 702 frustrates players with 'ridiculous' word, 'I gave up'

Wordle 702 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; kayak, guano, horde, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on May 22, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on May 22, is 'igloo'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Crafty one today and that is not a clue. Good Wordling and a happy day to all. Wordle 702 4/6," said one player.

"Wordle 702 4/6 that took a long time this morning," said another. "Morning Wordlers, didn't think I would get this one Wordle 702 5/6," said yet another.

Others claimed they nearly gave up because it was so tricky. "Wordle 702 X/6 I gave up on the third a hard one then i jst really wanna knw wht it is and i cant believe its thaaattt !!" said one player. "Wordle 702 5/6 super hard." said another. "Wordle 702 3/6 Hard one today got stuck for ages," added another.

"I think that's great for today's ridiculous word! Wordle 702 4/6" said another who solved the puzzle in four guesses.

Others enjoyed the challenge, "Wordle 702 3/6 Hoorah for an interesting word!" Another added, "Wordle 702 4/6 Very nice word! Unexpected answer."

Igloo Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word igloo mean?

The word igloo is defined by the dictionary as a noun meaning, 'a type of dome-shaped shelter built from blocks of solid snow, traditionally used by Inuits'. To use this word in a sentence you could say, "an igloo village".

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

