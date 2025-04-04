Is the controversial orchid ice cube watering trick genius or problematic? Plant experts settle the debate

It's no secret that orchids can be hard to look after, so finding ways to make watering them easier is not something to ignore. But is this one particular watering trick more of a hindrance than a help?

Caring for an orchid comes with its challenges, and mastering its watering routine can be one of the most difficult. It's not only a matter of how often you should water your orchid, but also how much water and the temperature of the water.

With this precarious nature in mind, when we spotted the debate over the viral orchid ice cube watering trick, whether it is good or bad for this sensitive plant, we just had to ask our team of plant experts for their opinions to settle the matter.

What is the orchid ice cube watering trick?

When it comes to watering your indoor plants, the method is usually rather straightforward, even when different plants require different amounts of watering. So why has the temperature of the water come into question for orchids?

"I myself own a flower shop, and one of the most frequently asked questions from our customers is about caring for orchids," explains Melodie Petty, owner of Mauldin's Flowers. "Although perhaps one of the most prevalent of these queries is whether the use of an ice cube is recommended. While it may appear strange, however, the "ice cube trick" has caught on for good reason."

She says that the idea of using ice cubes to water orchids is that the ice cubes provide slow, regulated watering. "Orchids, especially the most commonly grown Phalaenopsis variety, are epiphytes and do not like being waterlogged," she adds.

Her recommended method consists of placing three ice cubes on the top of the potting medium weekly. Melodie explains that this will mean water seeps slowly into the plant and reduces the risk of overwatering, which is a common cause of root rot. It's also a reason your orchid might be turning yellow.

Another gardening expert, Graham Smith MCIHort from LBS Horticulture, echoes this. He says, "The ice cubes should not be in contact with the orchid leaves or any roots poking out. As they melt, the roots and potting medium will absorb the water, and the cold temperature will not damage the plant in any way as the ice melts quickly."

According to Graham, research on this method found that whilst the temperature of the potting medium did drop slightly, it wasn't enough to harm the orchid roots.

Should you put ice cubes on orchids?

Ice cubes aren't the only trick that's circulated around the plant world, you may have also seen the debate about whether rice water is good for orchids, too. However, unlike rice water, ice cubes are predominantly good for your plant when you take precautions.

"Yes, but handle with care. This works best for potted orchids that have good drainage, often what you buy in a garden or flower shop," says Melodie. "Avoid letting ice cubes contact leaves or aerial roots, since chilling contact over the long term may damage plant tissues."

She points out that this is a good method for any plant parents who often forget to water or even overwater their orchids; however, it's not a solution across the board.

"If you have a dry environment or your orchid is flowering or in growth, you may need to make up for it with regular watering," she continues.

Is it good to put ice cubes in flowers?

If you're caring for indoor plants on a larger scale, with more than one flowering houseplant needing maintenance, then the ice cube trick should be used sparingly.

"Most houseplants can be watered with ice cubes, but it may not always be practical," says Graham. "Larger, established plants that need more water than smaller plants like orchids can be awkward to water with ice cubes, as they will need to be given significantly more."

Melodie, however, is quick to warn against using ice cubes for your cut flowers. If you're looking for ways to make your bouquet last longer, this is not the trick for you.

"Ice cubes can shock the stems or dilute the nutrients in the vase water. Room-temperature water is ideal for most floral arrangements," she adds.

Shop orchid care

Although orchids are not generally one of the easiest houseplants to keep alive, Melodie points out they can be surprisingly hardy.

"At the end of the day, orchids are surprisingly resilient—and a consistent, gentle watering routine is more important than the method itself," she finishes.