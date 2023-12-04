Will there be a season 6 of Virgin River? Here's what we know following season 5 finale

After watching the season finale, fans want to know if there will be a season 6 of Virgin River, here's what we know...

On November 30th, Netflix released two festive episodes for Christmas for Virgin River season 5, and there were a lot of twists and turns for our favourite characters. The show left us with several questions about what happens next, and we're simply desperate for a sixth season of the show. Well here's what's been confirmed and what we know about whether there will be a season, and if so, what will it be about?

Will there be a season 6 of Virgin River?

Yes! The show has been picked up for season 6 and before the SAG strikes earlier this year, half of the scripts for the sixth season had been finished. The show hasn't been picked up for a seventh season yet but there seems to be a strong consensus among the cast and producers that that it's only a matter of time until the seventh season is picked up.

Will season 6 of Virgin River be the final season?

In an interview with Deadline, Patrick Sean Smith, the showrunner of Virgin River, revealed, "There are no plans of wrapping anything up. I think, as long as these characters are living, there are always going to be stories to tell, and that’s an incredible opportunity for any showrunner."

Alexandra Breckenridge (who plays Mel in the show) also told Deadline, "We’re going to start as soon as the Vancouver weather allows. So hopefully in the spring is what I’ve been hearing." She added, "I keep trying to tell them they should just pick up Season 7 so we can just knock Seasons 6 and 7 and call it a day." She also confirmed Patrick's belief that season six would not be the final season, "I’m not aware of it being the final season. Hopefully, we’ll get more."

What will season 6 of Virgin River be about?

In the interview with Deadline, Patrick Sean Smith, revealed that there will be "another time jump from the holidays to when Season 6 starts." So this means that season six will be kicking off a few weeks or months after the events of the Christmas episodes.

The final festive episode of season 5 ended on several cliffhangers for some of the characters, and season 6 will likely focus on some of these new plotlines. Without giving a full Virgin River Season 5 Christmas Episodes Recap, this means we will probably find out more about Mel's biological father and what he needs to tell Mel. We will also see Denny and Lizzy deal with their pregnancy, Muriel and Dr. Cameron Hayek's romance bloom or die as he decides how important having children is, and Brady getting played by his new girlfriend Lark who is acting on behalf of Jimmy, the father of her daughter.

When will season 6 of Virgin River be released?

This is unknown. Since 2019 when the show began, there has been a new season relaeased every year and the most recent seasons were released in September 2023, and July 2022. However, ut this isn't a clear indication about the sixth season as the SAG strikes have delayed the production and therefore the release of the new season. Therefore we may be waiting until late 2024 or even 2025 for season 6 of Virgin River.