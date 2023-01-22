Why Pamela Anderson welcomes being dismissed as a ‘dumb blonde’ and declares she’s ‘much more than a pair of breasts’

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Pamela Anderson doesn’t care if you think she’s just another “dumb blonde” – in fact, she considers it an “advantage.”

By now, Pamela is a bona fide icon. From her days on Baywatch to the empowering way she’s reclaiming the narrative around her own life following Hulu’s Pam and Tommy series, you don’t have a career spanning decades by chance.

That’s why the constant “misconceptions” about the blonde bombshell don’t bother her.

In fact, she has the best reason for welcoming the stereotypes she so often faces.

She told The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine, "People see me as a dumb blonde. It’s an advantage, because then I have nothing to live up to.

"You surprise people when you form a full sentence."

Pamela should get on the phone with Dolly Parton, another star often dismissed for her big blonde hair and big assets elsewhere. One of Dolly’s famous quotes goes, “I've always been misunderstood because of how I look... Don't judge me by the cover 'cause I'm a real good book!”

And that’s something Pamela is embracing as she gets busy promoting her upcoming memoir and a new Netflix documentary.

Her son, Brandon Lee, has produced the upcoming Netflix documentary about her, titled Pamela: A Love Story.

She has said that her life had been made up of “a thousand imperfections, a million misconceptions" and her new projects are a way of addressing these, and sharing more of who she really is with the world.

Taking a stand for herself and her achievements, she also said in her magazine interview, "I’m much more than a pair of breasts. I represent success, hard work and fun."

For fans of the star – who got her first shot at major fame after dominating the pages of Playboy – it’s a chance for her to share her incredible story in her own words, a welcome change after others have tried to control the narrative for her.

In 2022, a limited series about Pamela and Tommy, aptly titled Pam and Tommy was released on Hulu, starring Lily James, who transformed into Pamela, and Sebastian Stan as Tommy.

The series, while well received by critics, was understandably challenged by many when they realized it was made without the blessing of either Pamela or Tommy – especially as the series dealt with the exploitation of their sex tape.

At the time, Pamela said, “It’s like one of those things where you’re going, ‘Really?’ People are still capitalizing off that thing?” she added.

In that same interview, she reveals that Lily sent her a letter, even after she refused to be involved with the production. Pamela reportedly has not read the letter.

"My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically," Lily said in a an interview.

In an interview with the Guardian, Pamela was fair in her treatment of Lily, reasoning, “It’s not her fault; it’s a job. But whoever created it – well, it just feels like something else stolen.”

She added that she had felt “violated” by the show, asking, “How are they allowed to do that?”

Pamela: A Love Story drops on Netflix on January 31.