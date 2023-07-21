Why is Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women cancelled?
Here's a rundown of the daytime TV shows that have been cancelled or rescheduled for an important reason...
ITV will face a number of disruptions in its daytime television schedule as the Women's World Cup is set to conflict with key shows such as Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.
Over the past few days, there has been a lot of confusion for daytime television fans who have been confused as to why some of their favourite ITV shows have been cancelled. So why have so many of these shows been cancelled over the past few days and will these cancellations continue over the next few weeks?
Why have Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women been cancelled?
So why have these shows been cancelled? It's all because of the Women's World Cup tournament that is currently taking place in several stadiums in Australia and New Zealand.
Of course, when the World Cup takes place in Europe, the matches tend to coincide more with UK viewing times in the afternoon and evening, but as the tournament is taking place on the other side of the world, UK viewers are going to have to get up pretty early to catch some of these games!
As the BBC and ITV are sharing the broadcasting rights of the tournament, some of the best British daytime TV shows on ITV and BBC are going to be delayed, cancelled, or shortened so that viewers can watch the world cup matches. While a lot of daytime TV fans aren't pleased, this won't be going on for too long, here's what we know so far about the disruptions via The Independent.
Which ITV shows will be disrupted by the Women's World Cup?
Thursday 20 July
11am: Australia vs Republic of Ireland
Cancelled shows: This Morning, Loose Women
Friday 21 July
6am: Philippines vs Switzerland
Cancelled shows: Good Morning Britain
Monday 24 July
7am: Italy vs Argentina
9.30am: Germany vs Morocco
12pm: Brazil vs Panama
Cancelled shows: Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning, Loose Women
Tuesday 25 July
6.30am: New Zealand vs Philippines
9am: Switzerland vs Norway
Cancelled shows: Good Morning Britain, Lorraine
Wednesday 26 July
6am: Japan vs Costa Rica
1pm: Canada v Republic of Ireland
Cancelled shows: Good Morning Britain, Loose Women
Thursday 27 July
8.30am: Portugal vs Vietnam
Cancelled shows: Lorraine
Friday 28 July
1.30pm: Panama v Jamaica
Cancelled shows: Loose Women
Monday 31 July
8am: Japan v Spain
8am: Costa Rica v Zambia
Cancelled shows (likely): Lorraine
Tuesday 1 August
8am: Vietnam vs Netherlands
8am: Portugal vs USA
Cancelled shows (likely): Lorraine
Wednesday 2 August
11am: Jamaica vs Brazil
11am: Panama vs France
Cancelled shows (likely): This Morning
As the tournament continues it will become clear which teams will be playing and when, and which other ITV shows will be cancelled as the tournament progresses.
When does the Women's World Cup end?
The Women's World Cup final takes place a month after the tournament started. The tournament began on July 20, which means the final is set to take place on August 20 in Sydney at the Accor Stadium.
At present it is still unclear who will be playing in this final match, but it is sure to be a huge celebration as the tournament comes to an end on a Sunday.
