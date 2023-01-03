Who is Vicky McClure’s character in Without Sin and is she based on a real person?

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Vicky McClure’s character in Without Sin is on a journey of discovery as she sets out to find out what really happened the night her teenage daughter died.

Fans might still be watching Line of Duty again, hoping for another season but the high-octane police drama isn’t the only place to see star Vicky McClure in action. She stepped into the role of Lana Washington in Trigger Point on ITV last year and now Vicky McClure’s character in Without sin, Stella, is taking thriller fans on a complex journey as she unravels who really killed her daughter Maisy. This Is England actor Johnny Harris plays Charles Stone but although he’s in prison for the crime, the more the grief-stricken mother and murderer talk, the more doubts creep into her mind. As new details emerge, Stella undertakes her own investigation to find out if Charles really is guilty.

Here we reveal who Vicky McClure’s character in Without Sin is, whether Stella was based on a real person and how to watch the mystery unfold…

*Warning: Spoilers ahead!*

(Image credit: ITVX/ITV)

Who is Vicky McClure’s character in Without Sin?

In a radical departure from her iconic Line of Duty role as Kate, Vicky McClure’s character in Without Sin, Stella Tomlinson, is a grieving mother. As the ITV drama begins, she is still struggling to process and move on after the death of her only child Maisy. Fourteen-year-old Maisy was found dead at home with Charles Stone standing over her, covered in blood.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given this horrific scene, Stella wholeheartedly believes he’s responsible for Maisy’s murder and he’s convicted and sent to prison for the crime. Three years later Stella is convinced to come face-to-face with Charles in prison after agreeing to the visit alongside a Restorative Justice Mediator.

Is Stella based on a real person?

There might be plenty of unmissable dramas out there loosely inspired by the lives and experiences of real people, from ITV’s A Spy Among Friends’ true story of betrayal and espionage to devastating The Stranger true story. However, Vicky McClure’s character Stella in Without Sin isn’t one of them. She is entirely fictional, as is the storyline of the new four-part drama which was the creation of Frances Poletti, though Restorative Justice programmes do of course exist and were likely a major source of inspiration.

However, whilst the storyline and characters might be Frances’ original creations, it seems that when it came to the setting of Without Sin, real life experiences definitely played a part. Just like where the gripping BBC drama Sherwood was filmed, Without Sin’s chilling events take place and were shot in Nottingham in the East Midlands. This is where both Frances and Vicky hail from and the Line of Duty star has opened up to ITV (opens in new tab) about why it’s so important to her that the show is set in her real-life hometown.

“It's something we've wanted to do for such a long time. Working with Fran and Sian and knowing that we were working with people who were passionate about what we wanted to do, which was working class stories,” she explained. "The fact that Frances is from Nottingham, Johnny [Harris who plays Charles Stone] is kind of from Nottingham now."

(Image credit: ITVX/ITV)

Whilst Frances added, "It's such a celebration of the city [...] and we wanted to show that big shows like this can be in Nottingham, it doesn't always have to be London and Manchester."

"A lot of the crew were also from Nottingham," she added. "There was so much good will behind it."

So whilst Stella isn’t based on a real person, Vicky McClure’s character does live in the actor’s home city and the production did strive for a distinctly Nottingham-feel and focus to the drama.

What happens to Vicky McClure's character in Without Sin?

There’s nothing that shouts ‘psychological drama’ quite like an epic rollercoaster of twists and Without Sin certainly has plenty of those. When the ITV drama starts Stella Tomlinson is utterly convinced that Charles Stone murdered her daughter. Though as each episode goes on, he begins to chip away at this belief as he attempts to assert his innocence and Stella starts to put together the pieces of what happened to Maisy the night she died.

(Image credit: ITVX/ITV)

Maisy had been rumored to have a boyfriend who dealt drugs before she died and Stella set out to determine who this might’ve been. Whilst the guilty party is ultimately finally revealed in the conclusion - and plenty of fans likely won’t have seen that final twist coming - this isn’t the only revelation that comes to light.

Throughout Without Sin Stella has struggled to come to terms with losing Maisy and it’s revealed that she was so overwhelmed with guilt because she’d received a text supposedly from her daughter that night and had ignored it.

(Image credit: ITVX/ITV)

It had already been revealed that Maisy had been home alone because her dad was having an affair and Stella had been out drinking. It turned out she’d seen the text asking her to come home urgently and hadn’t because she’d chosen to stay out, leading her to believe that if she’d only come home earlier Maisy might not have died.

By the finale it’s revealed that the text wasn’t sent by Maisy at all and had been part of an elaborate plan, meaning Stella can finally begin to forgive herself as even if she had come home immediately, there was nothing she could’ve done to save her daughter.

How many episodes of Without Sin are there and where to watch them all?

Given it’s brilliant performances and intense storyline it’s hardly surprising that many thriller fans could be eager to race through the entire series of Without Sin in one-go and thankfully, that’s possible. Rather than other shows like Silent Witness season 26 where fans have to wait each week for new releases, all four episodes of Without Sin can now be watched via ITVX - the channel’s on-demand platform.

This means that once you’ve delved into the world of Vicky McClure’s character Stella and her complex and ever-evolving relationship with Johnny Harris’ Charles Stone you will be able to watch at your own pace as you wonder whether he’s really as guilty as she believes he is…

(Image credit: ITVX/ITV)

If you’re abroad when you want to watch Without Sin then you won’t be able to watch like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily there’s an easy solution and you can use a VPN to continue watching. This is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the absolute best. They say, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Without Sin online.

(Image credit: Future)

Now you know all about Vicky McClure's character in Without Sin, you can enjoy watching this unmissable ITVX drama at your own pace as you come to your own conclusion about Maisy's murderer. Did Charles really do it or has Stella been blaming the wrong man? Only time will tell...