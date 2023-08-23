Who is Joey Graziadei? What to know about season 28's Bachelor

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Season 28 of 'The Bachelor' is coming up - and our new Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, is confirmed to steal the hearts of all the contestants and viewers this season. Here's what we know about him.

Whether you're a long-time Bachelor fan or you're new to the party, there's no denying that seeing pictures of the new Bachelors (and Bachelorettes!) is really exciting. Although we've usually seen these people before (the Bachelors and Bachelorettes are almost always contestants from past seasons), it still makes our hearts flutter a little bit to think about all of the love (and drama) that's to come for them.

With season 28 of The Bachelor afoot, we're taking a look into the life of Joey Graziadei, the newest Bachelor who is set to steal the hearts of all of the contestants, as well as all of the viewers at home. Here's what we know so far about Joey.

What season of 'The Bachelorette' was Joey Graziadei on?

During the finale of season 20 of The Bachelorette on 21 August, the new host of the show, Jesse Palmer, announced that Joey would be stepping up for the next season of The Bachelor. Of course, the live studio audience applauded with truly uproarious screams (as they often do when this kind of news is announced).

Joey was the runner-up to win Charity Lawson's heart on the last season of The Bachelorette, but ultimately was second to Dotun Olubeko, whose proposal she accepted on the last episode.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charity revealed to People that she's really happy for Joey, and thinks he'll do a wonderful job as next season's leading man. "We saw how much of a lover boy Joey is and how much he wants his person. I do believe that he is going to have no problem finding that. He is an incredible person," she said. So although Charity and Dotun got their happily ever after, Joey is ready to look forward to the next chapter.

Where is Joey Graziadei from?

Joey, although a Pennsylvania native, currently lives in Hawaii - not that this was shocking to us. Just look at the man's perfect olive skin!

After graduating from West Chester University in southern Pennsylvania, he announced his move to Hawaii, where he would take on the role of a head tennis instructor at Princeville Makai Golf Club.

A post shared by Joey Graziadei (@joeygraziadei) A photo posted by on

How old is Joey Graziadei, and what was his job before joining 'The Bachelor' franchise?

Joey is currently 28 years old and was born on May 24, 1995. And for those curious - that means he's a Gemini. You're welcome.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he now works as a lifestyle and experience ambassador at the Kukui'ula Development Club on the South Shore of Kauaʻi. And, per his Instagram, he loves spending time outdoors outside of his work, too - primarily, he loves surfing, sunset-chasing, hiking, and pretty much any other outdoor activity you can think of.

Joey's parents' relationship helped shape his own views on love

While speaking on an episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, Joey shared that his parents split up when they were young, as his father realized that he was gay. He also shared that story with Charity, but only after asking his dad, Nick, if it was okay to share that information on TV.

"It’s something that’s affected me, but it’s really his life," he said on the podcast. "I had that conversation with him, and he was comfortable and trusted me on how I would talk about it, and it would be shared in the right light."