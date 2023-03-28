When was The Bachelor finale on and how to watch it from anywhere in the world

Season 27 of The Bachelor has officially wrapped up, with 26-year-old Zach Shallcross getting down on one knee to propose to (spoiler alert!) Kaity Biggar, a 27-year-old travel nurse.

Zach Shallcross’ journey actually kicked off during season 19 of The Bachelorette, when audience members were first introduced to him as a contestant vying for Gabby Windey and/or Rachel Recchia’s attention.

Back then, Zach actually decided to leave the show, claiming he felt like he didn't meet the real version of Rachel after their fantasy suite date.

Fast-forward to September 2022 and it was reported that Zach was actually the frontrunner to lead the next season of The Bachelor. An official announcement was made just a week later, during a live airing of the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette, where Zach also met the first five women contestants.

WHEN WAS THE BACHELOR FINALE ON?

Concluding a tumultuous season, The Bachelor finale aired last night on ABC.

During the tenth and final episode, Zach took Kaity and runner-up Gabi Elnicki on dates in Thailand before introducing them to his family.

As fans witnessed last night, Zach and host Jesse Palmer actually watched the entire episode in front of a live studio audience before the After the Final Rose special aired. During that portion of the show, Zach got to see the finalists again and also discussed his ultimate choice.

ARE ZACH AND KAITY STILL TOGETHER?

As seen during last night's finale, Zach and Kaity are, indeed, still together and engaged.

During the After the Final Rose special, Jesse even asked the couple about future plans - including whether there will be an outdoor shower in the home the two will be moving into together in Austin this summer (apparently, yes!).

Nuptial bells are also, sort of, ringing: Zach mentioned that, as of now, they booked a tentative wedding date in 2025.

WHO IS THE NEXT BACHELORETTE?

During the Women Tell All special that aired on March 15, fans of the franchise were told that Charity Lawson, a contestant on Zach's own season, is going to be The Bachelorette on season 20 of the show.

The 27-year-old child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, came in fourth place during the just-wrapped season of The Bachelor. Zach sent her home after their hometown date.

Host Jesse officially asked Charity, who will effectively become the fourth Black Bachelorette in the history of the franchise, if she would take on the opportunity during the special episode.

"Absolutely! 100 percent!," Charity responded. "I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life. It blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after."

Filming for Charity’s season has already kicked off.

HOW TO WATCH THE BACHELOR FINALE IN THE US

You can watch The Bachelor finale and catch up on all previous episodes on the ABC app or website. If you have a Hulu subscription, you’ll also be able to watch the season on the streaming network right now.

HOW TO WATCH THE BACHELOR FINALE OUTSIDE THE US

Unfortunately, it’s not very easy to catch The Bachelor outside of the US. If you're in the UK, your best bet is streaming service Hayu. Sign up for a free one-month trial and, if you're happy with it, continue paying £4.99 a month to have access to it (you can cancel your subscription at any time).

There are a ton of other reality TV shows streaming on the platform as well, from The Real Housewives to Vanderpump Rules, Shahs of Sunset and Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

