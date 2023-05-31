Which couples from Love Island UK are still together?

Here is everything you need to know about which Love Island UK couples are still together.

After 8 years and 9 seasons of the reality TV show, fourteen couples have managed to maintain their relationship outside of the villa and into the real world. Here is everything you need to know about the couples who have made it and whether they are married, or have had kids after finding love in paradise...

Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey

Cara and Nathan met in season 2 of the show and in fact were the winning couple of the season in 2016. The pair briefly broke up before the birth of their son but then worked things out and got married in 2019. The couple has two children, a boy named Freddie and a daughter named Delilah. Freddie was born in 2017 and their daughter was born in 2020.

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland

Olivia and Alex also appeared in season 2 of Love Island in 2016 and were the runners-up to Nathan and Cara. The pair tied the knot in 2018 after a two-year-long engagement and in June 2022 they welcomed their first child, a son they named Abel Jacob Bowen.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Camilla and Jamie were the runners-up of the 2017 season 3 show. The pair had a daughter named Nell Sophia Jewitt, on 27th October 2020, and another daughter named Nora Belle Jewitt who was born in 2022. The pair married in 2021 in a ceremony attended by some of their close friends, including some of their former Love Island co-stars.

Dom Lever and Jessica Shears

Dom and Jess also appeared in season 3 of Love Island in 2017. The pair married in 2018 in Mykonos but also had a televised pretend wedding live on Good Morning Britain while they wore swimwear. The pair have two children, one son named Presley James Lawry who was born in June 2019. They also welcomed a second son in the summer of 2022.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Molly Mae and Tommy were the runners-up of season 5 in 2019. The couple is one of the most high-profile successful relationships to come from Love Island and although they have not tied the knot, they have welcomed a child together. Their daughter is named Bambi and was born in January 2023.

Molly Smith and Callum Jones

Molly and Callum met in Casa Amor in season 6 of Love Island. The couple appeared in the first Winter edition of the show in South Africa in 2020. The pair have been together for more than three years and seem very loved up online.

Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico

Nas and Eva also met on season 6 of the Love Island in 2019. The couple also met in Casa Amor and moved in together in 2022. The couple didn't place in the competition and have been considered one of the 'underatted couples' from the 2019 season.

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti

Ekin-Su and Davide appeared in season 8 in 2022. The couple had a number of ups and downs but were extremely popular with viewers and went on to win the show. The pair are still together a year on from the show and moved in together in 2022.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope

Like Ekin-Su and Davide, Indiyah and Dami also appeared in season 8 of the show in 2022. The couple made it to the final four couples and finished in third place. They are still together and moved in together in late 2022.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Tasha and Andrew also appeared on season 8 of the show in 2022. The couple also made it to the final four couples and finished in fourth place. The couple moved in together to a place in London, just two months after finishing the show.

Jessie Wynter and Will Young

Jessie and Will appeared in the second Winter Love Island that took place in January 2023. The couple finished just shy of the final four and completed the show in fifth place. The couple has spent a lot of time in the UK at Will's farm but they also plans to go visit Jessie's family very soon in Australia.

Shaq Muhammed and Tanya Manhenga

Shaq and Tanya appeared in season 9 of the series in January 2023. The couple finished in fourth place. The couple went through some difficulties in the villa when Tanya went to Casa Amor and returned with Martin. However, the pair came out the other end stronger and are still together months after the show has finished.

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall

Lara and Ron also appeared in season 9 of the January 2023 edition of Love Island. The couple were runners up on the show and despite being plagued with rumors about a potential break-up, they appear to be going strong.

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan

Sanam and Kai were the January 2023 winners of season 9 of Love Island. The couple was the first in the show's history to not go through the split or steal decision once winning the show and instead, both left with £25k each. The couple hasn't announced if they are living together yet, but their social media suggests they are managing to make long-distance work and seem very happy.