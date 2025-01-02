Where is Missing You filmed? Northern locations featured in the Netflix drama

Viewers are not only gripped by the drama unfolding in Netflix mystery Missing You, they're also wondering where the series filmed - here's where to find the locations featured.

Netflix's Missing You is one big ball of bingeable intrigue. Featuring a stellar cast (hello Rosalind Eleazar and Ashley Walters,) and one of Harlan Coben's best mystery storylines to date, and you've got a huge hit waiting to happen. How could anyone not need to immediately find out what happens when a woman matches on a dating app with the man she was about to marry 11 years previously, who suddenly vanished without trace?

That's exactly what happens to Detective Kat Donovan - finding her estranged ex on a dating app reignites the feelings she had at losing the love of her life, while shining new and devastating light on the murder of her father. Throw in an evil catfishing villain masquerading as a dog breeder and you have the best recipe for the perfect few nights in drinking up this delectable drama. The backdrops and scenery have also been catching the eye of viewers, with many asking where the series was filmed - we have the lowdown on all locations featured in the show.

Where is Missing You filmed?

Missing You was filmed in the Manchester, Bolton, the Lake District, and some Cheshire villages. Manchester city centre's skyline is ever-recognisable throughout the show, with Kat often seen on the city's Metrolink trams while her Castlefield loft is a real apartment in the historic Knott Mill next to Deansgate Locks.

Outdoor bars along Edge Street in the Northern Quarter can also be seen, when Kat and Darryl head out for a date. Some of the drama filmed on Hardman Street and around Spinningfields, while in some blink-and-you'll-miss-them chase scenes, viewers can also catch sight of Hewitt Street, Bugle Street and Little Peter Street, and the city centre hangout MNKY HSE on Lloyd Street.

If you want to know where Kat meets crime boss Calligan, the pair meet at Manchester Art Gallery on Mosley Street in the city centre. As Kat walks through the gallery to find him, she eventually locates him sat in front of The Chariot Race painting by Alexander von Wagner. Calligan tells Kat he owns the iconic picture, and it's just on loan to the gallery.

In Bolton, viewers will likely recognise the scenes shot in Le Mans Crescent, which is rapidly becoming something of a Mecca for film crews and dubbed the Hollywood of the North, having played host to filming scenes from shows such as Happy Valley, Peaky Blinders, Nolly, Alma's Not Normal, Ridley, and a whole plethora of others. Elsewhere in Bolton, Victoria Square and Bolton School both featured in the series.

The police station where Kat and Stagger work is actually an old Victorian orphanage in Stockport. Richard Armitage, who plays DCI Ellis Stagger, explains why the location was chosen and why he loves it so much. "Our production designer, Vanessa Hawkins, used this old Victorian building, which I think was once an orphanage in Stockport," he says, adding, "It has a balustrade balcony and real height so we have crane shots. You can see the whole of the police station from above and the layering of design within the room."

He continues, "It’s brilliant. I absolutely love Stagger’s office. It reminded me of a scene from Columbo. It’s all dark wood and moody mid-century furniture. It’s so interesting because I think the building was derelict. They did an incredible renovation on it. "

Other, smaller locations featured in the series include the village of Great Budworth in Cheshire - Kat finds herself here on the lookout for the missing Rishi after it's thought he was holidaying in the village. Also no stranger to being used as a filming location, Great Budworth has previously featured in War of The Worlds and The Ipcress File.

You'll also find the Cheshire village of Parkgate in the show. Hugely popular with tourists, those who have visited the village might recognise the Nicholls Famous Ice Cream shop, where Kat stops to ponder the information she has about Clint's death.

Certainly getting around a little, the cast and crew filmed a small number of scenes shown towards the end of the series in the Lake District. These scenes were filmed filmed around the Derwentwater lake just south of Keswick.

The epic farm where Titus runs his catfishing enterprise from, can be found in Glossop, in Derbyshire. Titus actor, Steve Pemberton, spoke about filming on the farm. He says, "Obviously, Titus needs to be doing his shenanigans in a very remote place. We used two farms, one for the interiors and one for the exteriors. Farms can be quite scary places."

He concludes, "The machinery that they have on farms is so sinister. Machines with metal teeth and contraptions used for insemination. Everywhere you looked on this it looked like a torture chamber anyway. It had a great atmosphere, especially when we shot there at night. We have a climactic scene where there is all kinds of action and fire and weapons. It’s a great choice of location."