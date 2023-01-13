Where is Ginny & Georgia filmed and is Wellsbury real? Locations explored

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sometimes the location of a TV series can be like a character in itself.

Would Sex and the City/And Just Like That feel the same if they weren’t in the living, beating heart of New York City?

Would Gilmore Girls be the ultimate comfort show without the quirky, cosiness of Stars Hollow?

And would Ginny & Georgia – Netflix’s latest hit which just released a successful season two – be as lovable without the charms (and challenges) of Wellsbury?

Obviously the setting matters. But just where is Ginny & Georgia filmed and can you visit Wellsbury?

A post shared by 𝐆𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐲 & 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐚 (@gngbts) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Is Wellsbury a real place and can you visit?

Alas, Ginny & Georgia fans, before you decide to pack up the car for a road trip, Wellsbury is not a real place.

The town is a fictional addition to Massachusetts for the purposes of the show.

Massachusetts is still a real place, of course. The characters in Ginny & Georgia do make references to Wellsbury’s location in the state and how it isn’t too far away from the likes of Lexington and Boston.

(Image credit: Getty)

Where was Ginny & Georgia filmed?

While set in a (fictional) town in Massachusetts, the series didn’t film in the state. Nor did it film in the United States at all.

Ginny & Georgia was filmed across Toronto and Cobourg in the province of Ontario, Canada.

In August 2019, the town of Cobourg’s Twitter account proudly shared some photos of the filming taking place, writing, "COMMUNITY: We are still Cobourg, Canada! Just a fun reminder that @NetflixCanada2 is in town filming Ginny & Georgia. They are touching up some of our Downtown Cobourg storefronts too!”

COMMUNITY: We are still Cobourg, Canada! Just a fun reminder that @NetflixCanada2 is in town filming Ginny & Georgia. They are touching up some of our Downtown Cobourg storefronts too! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/WTRMkAjpdcAugust 29, 2019 See more

Where is Ginny and Georgia’s house in real life?

Their gorgeous 1928 Colonial Revival home is a real life residence. The house is located at 46 Baby Point Crescent in the Parkdale-High Park district in York, Toronto.

This is a private residence, off-market, and not for sale. If you visit, please be mindful that people do live there.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Where is Marcus and Ellen’s home?

Their friends and neighbors, Marcus and Ellen’s real home is just across the street at 45 Baby Point Crescent.

It’s a two-and-a-half-story English cottage, built in 1923 in the Tudor Revival style.

Other Ginny & Georgia filming locations

The Town Hall is actually Victoria Hall, in Cobourg. This is a concert hall built in 1856 which now hosts an art gallery and an old courtroom now used as the Council chamber.

Wellsbury High School is actually the disused Nelson A. Boylen Collegiate Institute in Rustic, Toronto.

A post shared by The EL (@the.el.cobourg) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The show’s iconic Blue Farm Café owned by local farmer Joe (played by Raymond Ablack) is a real-life working restaurant. If you visit in real life, don’t expect the same sort of dishes. It’s actually the El Camino, aka The El, located at 74 King Street West in Cobourg.