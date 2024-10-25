Where is Everyone Else Burns filmed? The Channel 4 comedy's filming locations revealed

Everyone Else Burns is bringing the laughter to Channel 4 for a second time, as season 2 airs. For viewers wanting to find out where the show was filmed, we share the locations featured in the religious comedy.

Season one of Everyone Else Burns focussed on David’s continuously thwarted ambition to become a church elder and daughter Rachel's attempts to attend university - despite this being deemed a deviant environment. Trad wife Fiona struggled to maintain a moral compass and son Aaron's grapples to outsmart secular bullies, completed the family unit of religious misfits believing they could evade eternal damnation.

Season two reveals Rachel's attempt to go to university were indeed blocked, and she's facing the prospect of arranged marriage. The ever inept and supremely non self-aware David has different battles to fight, as the season tackles heavy themes with humour and balance. It's not just the unfolding comedy viewers of the series are drawn in by, but also the backdrops to the action - in the same way comedy fans wanted to know where The Trouble With Maggie Cole filmed and locations featured in Boomers, many are asking where Everyone Else Burns filmed - here's everything we know.

Where is Everyone Else Burns filmed?

Everyone Else Burns is predominantly filmed in Manchester, and also features scenes filmed in Northwich, Cheshire, and Heaton Moor in Stockport. During season one, Amy James-Kelly who plays Rachel, shared pictures of filming to Instagram that clearly featured the city's iconic Beetham Tower - an iconic 47-storey skyscraper in the city centre.

In Northwich, crews were spotted at The Plaza, a Grade 2 listed art deco building in the town. The building, featuring a stunning facade, began life as a cinema before becoming a bingo hall. After remaining empty for some years from 2011, it was later refurbished and turned into an events venue.

The Plaza takes centre stage once again for season two, with local residents being informed filming for the series would take place on April 10, possibly causing some disruption. The majority of the shoot took place inside the building, but eagle-eyed viewers will recognise the outside of the building in some scenes.

Residents of Heaton Moor, Stockport, also had film crews descend on them to film parts of the show. Both cast members and extras were seen preparing for their scenes near houses in the residential area, which can be found near to Priestnall Sports Field.

(Image credit: Ian Hubball/Alamy)

Everyone Else Burns season 2: Cast

Simon Bird as David Lewis

as David Lewis Kate O'Flynn as Fiona Lewis

as Fiona Lewis Amy James-Kelly as Rachel Lewis

as Rachel Lewis Harry Connor as Aaron Lewis

as Aaron Lewis Sian Clifford as Maude

as Maude Morgana Robinson as Melissa

as Melissa Ali Khan as Joshua

as Joshua Arsher Ali as Elder Samson

as Elder Samson Al Roberts as Elder Abijah

as Elder Abijah Kadiff Kirwan as Elder Andrew

as Elder Andrew Soph Galustian as Julie Angelie

as Julie Angelie Liam Williams as Joel

as Joel Paddy Young as Jebediah

as Jebediah Olivia Marcus as Heather

Season two newcomer Sian Clifford, appears to have had a wonderful time filming the series. She said in a statement, "It's been joyous joining the show. Maude was a late character addition to the scripts and I was lucky enough that they just ran wild with her and let me do the same."

She added, "I was also delighted to be reunited with Kate O'Flynn who is an old friend from drama school and of course Kadiff Kirwan, who I knew from Fleabag. It was such a surreal treat walking on to the sets for the first time too because I was so familiar with them as a viewer! I had a proper fan girl moment on my first day of filming when I pulled up to the Lewis house."