Where is The Trouble With Maggie Cole filmed and is Thurlbury a real place?

If you are in need of a pick-me-up over the weekend, The Trouble With Maggie Cole has just arrived on Netflix and fans can’t get enough of the comedy drama, with plenty desperate to know more about its filming locations.

With the series featuring idyllic coastlines and quaint little cottages, it isn’t hard to see why.

The Trouble With Maggie Cole stars Dawn French as the titular Maggie - a village busybody who is constantly preoccupied with her neighbours’ lives.

Her meddling is about to come to an end though, after a drunken appearance on local radio sees her spill the beans about others in her life.

Over the six part series, Maggie must face the consequences of her actions which is not so easy as she lives in the tiny town of Thurlbury - the picturesque village that's got viewers asking where the show was filmed.

Where is The Trouble With Maggie Cole filmed?

The majority of filming for The Trouble With Maggie Cole took place in Devon and Cornwall, with the coastline being used as a backdrop for the comedy drama.

In fact, you’ll find several filming locations close to Plymouth, including the village of Noss Mayo - which doubled for the fictional village of Thurlbury on screen.

The popular tourist attraction Morwellham Quay was also used in filming, with the museum and 19th centre village providing the basis for Thurlbury’s shop.

While The Conqueror pub might not exist, you can visit the Cargreen, near Saltash, where the pub's exterior scenes for the show were filmed.

(Image credit: ITV)

You can even visit Maggie’s place of work, with Launceston Castle providing the perfect location for the fictional Norman keep.

Other notable filming locations for The Trouble With Maggie Cole include Burgh Island, Bigbury-on-Sea beach and Mothecombe.

(Image credit: ITV)

Is Thurlbury in The Trouble With Maggie Cole a real place?

The village of Thurlbury in The Trouble With Maggie Cole is not a real place. However, there are two villages in Lincolnshire with the surprisingly similar name of Thurlby.

While this might come as disappointment to fans, the series was filmed in spots very close to Dawn French’s heart.

Having been born in Plymouth and later moved to Cornwall, the actress and comedian was very familiar with several of the locations.

In fact, she used to regularly visit Mothecombe beach as a child.

Speaking about the series, she told The Radio Times: "We’ve filmed on beaches that I went on as a kid like Mothecombe.

"Launceston Castle is somewhere I also spent time as a kid. We did film in a lot of places that are my manor. Of all the cast I am the one who does know this area a bit.

"But there are still little bits in Cargreen where I had never been down a particular road. There was a whole little village there that I had never seen. So that was exciting."

The first series of The Trouble With Maggie Cole is available to stream on Netflix.