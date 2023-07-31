What to watch this August: Only Murders in the Building, Heartstopper, Netflix's first interactive romcom, and more

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you’re stuck indoors because the summer weather has proved to be a bit of a washout, or you’re just in the mood for a good weekend binge, this August sees plenty of returning favourites and promising new titles releasing across Netflix, Amazon and more...

August 2023 is a bumper month for content across your favourite streaming platforms.

From Meryl Streep joining Only Murders in the Building season three to a new romcom from the writer of the Julia Roberts classic, Runaway Bride, here's our pick for what to watch.

TV shows to stream in August

New series dropping in full or premiering this August include returning favourites like Heartstopper and a new crime drama from Harlan Coben.

Only Murders in the Building season 3, Disney+, August 8

You’ll love it if: you’ve seen the first two seasons (duh) but also love twisty thrillers and celebrity guests – Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd join this series.

The mystery comedy-drama created by Steve Martin, who also stars in the show alongside Selena Gomez and Martin Short, first premiered in the summer of 2021, and has gone on to become an immediate modern classic.

After a stellar season 2, the gang are back with a new mystery – and some new faces, including the aforementioned Meryl Streep plus Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams and Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park.

Painkiller, Netflix, August 10

You’ll love it if: you enjoyed Disney+’s Dopesick, about the rise of the opioid crisis in America.

The drama tells the story of the origins and effects of the opioid epidemic that has ravaged hundreds of thousands of lives across America.

Matthew Broderick stars as Richard Sackler in this haunting, powerful tale tracing the creation and proliferation of OxyContin.

Shelter, Amazon Prime Video, August 18

You’ll love it if: you enjoy suspenseful crime dramas like The Sixth Commandment or Fool Me Once.

Shelter is from the mind of Harlan Coben and tells the story of a man who relocates to suburban New Jersey following the death of his father, only to become tangled up in a mystery involving students who have been going missing from the area for decades.

Heartstopper season 2, Netflix, August 3

You’ll love it if: you want something wholesome to enjoy with the family

The first season proved to be a mega hit, and introduced the blossoming love story of Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) to a wider audience.

Based on best-selling Young Adult novels and starring the always-superb Olivia Colman, the second series picks up with Nick and Charlie’s relationship out to everyone at school.

As they navigate exams, school trips to Paris and prom, that most sacred of all teenage rites, will they remain happily ever after?

The first series is available on Netflix now, if you need to catch up.

Physical season 3, Apple TV, August 2

You’ll love it if: you love uplifting and relatable comedy-dramas – or if you've ever taken an aerobics class...

Apple TV+’s much praised dramedy Physical, starring Bridesmaids’ Rose Byrne, will end its run with its upcoming 10-episode third season.

The episodes are half-an-hour each, and you can expect empowerment, 80s fashion and lots of laughs.

The first two seasons are available to catch up on Apple TV.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

You’ll love it if: you’re a fan of the sci-fi world.

One of Disney+’s marquee shows this summer features Rosario Dawson as a renegade Jedi.

The series is part of the wider universe being created by Disney now they own the Star Wars brand, connecting in with the likes of The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Rebels.

Other TV shows to look out for this month include

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Prime Video, August 4)

Billions, season 7 (Paramount+, August 13)

The Lincoln Lawyer, season 2 part 2 (Netflix, August 3).

Films to watch this August

More in the mood for a film than to commit to a whole series? Here's a selection of new and original films dropping across the streaming platforms.

Choose Love, Netflix’s first ever interactive romcom

Choose Love is a brand new romcom from the writer of Julia Roberts’ Runaway Bride. And this romcom is unique in that it’s interactive.

The film will include several different choice outcomes, allowing viewers to decide which paths the characters take.

It releases on Netflix on August 31.

Red, White and Royal Blue

A British prince falls in love with the U.S. President’s son in this gay romcom that’s bound to be a cute weekend watch.

The film is scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video on August 11.

Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot stars in a new action thriller as covert agent Rachel Stone, part of an elite group called the Charter.

They’re highly trained with no political or national ties. Their only goal is to keep peace in a turbulent world.

The film is released on Netflix on August 11.