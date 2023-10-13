We're so obsessed with Demi Moore rocking white knee-high boots and a striking monochrome co-ord

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Demi Moore looked absolutely incredible as she attended the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus Cocktail Event at the John Sowden House on October 12.

Demi Moore showcased some of the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023 as she wore a pair of the best boots for autumn in a high-class ensemble for an event hosted by Schiaparelli in Los Angeles.

In celebration of this fashionable event, Demi wore head-to-toe Schiaparelli in a look that's completely available from the brand's ready-to-wear section. The look was a black and white co-ord that consisted of a white wool blend skirt with large cutout sections and leather trimming that created a swirling effect on the hem of the skirt. The matching jacket was also made from the same contrasting fabrics and colours and had matching swirls at the cuffs and at the centre fastening of the jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wool-Blend Arabesque Jacket, £7,100 | Schiaparelli This jacket is inspired by a photo of the Duchess of Windsor in a suit from the Maison’s Spring/Summer 1937 collection, only its colours are inverted and the rococo appliqué modernised.

Autumn/Winter 2023 marked Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear collection and their website hasn't given insight on how to wear their ornate pieces."This jacket is destined to be paired with the matching skirt," reads one part of the store's site.

It's clear that Demi was committed to representing the brand perfectly as she wore a head-to-toe look that they put together on their website. Demi paired the co-ord with the 'Anatomy Bag' and completed the look with a pair of bold knee-high white boots and a pair of black tights that pulled together the entire monochrome style perfectly.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi looked entirely ageless at this event. Despite turning 60 last year, she looked decades younger and could have easily passed for 40. Since turning 60, Demi Moore has spoken about the ‘liberating’ feeling of ageing. The star was quoted as saying powerfully that at her current age, she feels 'more alive and present than ever'.

"Not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience. You hit 59 and you're already thinking, 'Well, I'm going to be 60.' It feels very liberating. When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever," she said.