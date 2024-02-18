Vera Wang stuns in Kate Middleton-inspired look at BAFTAs

Vera Wang's Kate Middleton-inspired look was the perfect high-class look as the legendary fashion designer took to the red carpet in a beautiful white and black monochrome look.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 are taking place in London tonight at the Royal Festival Hall. Among the stunning VIP guests was 74-year-old fashion designer Vera Wang, who looked wonderful in a white and black ensemble. The designer wore a long draping white gown with a low round neckline that showed off a small black bandeau that matched her long black leather gloves that stretched from the tip of her fingers up to her upper arms.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The look was incredible and reminded us so much of Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen dress that she wore back in 2023 to the BAFTAs. For the awards ceremony last year, which she attended with her husband the Prince of Wales, Kate wore a stunning Grecian-style white one-shoulder gown with a long pair of black gloves that perfectly contrasted with the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vera Wang's style was clearly a homage to this look as she spoke on the red carpet about how much she loved the clothes at the BAFTAs and what a shame it is that the Princess of Wales wasn't able to make it this year.

"The clothing here amazes me, I love to come here and just people watch. BAFTA is always imaginative and interesting, and I just love the awards and the talent. I will really miss Princess Kate this year. She is always elegant, always very, very individual, personal in how she dresses, but at the same time she's very respectful of who she is, and I find that's not always an easy walk. And I think for her she does it so beautifully," Vera Wang told The Telegraph on the red carpet.

A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) A photo posted by on

Just days before the BAFTAs on Sunday, the designer wore another stunning similar gown as she opted for a hooded white gown with black long sleeves from her own collection. The designer has made the long black gloves and white dress combo a clear fashion trend that we love on the red carpet!