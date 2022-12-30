Top 20 TV shows for helping to reduce stress

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Friends, The Simpsons and Suits have all been named in the top 20 TV shows for helping you de-stress.

Over half of us turn to comforting TV shows to help us calm down during times of stress.

Friends, The Great British Bake Off and Married at First Sight are some of the most popular choices for de-stressing.

This comes after Chandler Bing was nominated the most popular Friends character from the show.

After all the stress of Christmas, it’s time to relax and enjoy some down time before the New Year.

And one way which we all love to relax is sitting in front of the TV to watch some of our favorite shows.

Well, now research by Roku has revealed which programmes are the best to help us calm down during stressful times.

According to the study of 2,000 adults, 42% of people agreed comedy is the best genre to help them relax - with Friends, The Great British Bake Off, and The Simpsons topping the list.

(Image credit: Getty)

Almost half (48%) also say they instantly feel better when their favorite show is on, with those taking part saying they needed an average of just 18 minutes to feel more calm and composed.

Other highly-ranked comfort shows include Strictly Come Dancing, Sex And The City, as well as both versions of The Office – UK and US.

Aside from comedy, a quarter (24%) of the study group would opt for a drama, such as Killing Eve or Breaking Bad.

Slightly less people (23%) would turn to documentaries like Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

With money and work stresses, the research also found that as many as 71% think TV shows provide a sense of escapism, and half (49%) said they allow them to forget about the outside world.

(Image credit: Getty)



The research also looked into where we like to watch TV, with 65% prefering to chill on their sofa, and 31% preferring to watch a series from their bed.

And it seems most of us like to watch shows between 8pm and 9pm (13%) – with the added comfort of a blanket (37%) and snacks (25%) to really settle in.

To 20 shows to help us de-stress