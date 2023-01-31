This is not a drill: Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston will star in a body swap comedy a la Freaky Friday

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Believe it or not, iconic actresses Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston have only appeared in one movie together throughout their respective careers: the 2016 ensemble film Mother's Day.

But that’s all about to change, as Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that the two will soon star in a still-untitled body swap comedy a la Freaky Friday (the news hits just a few months after Jamie Lee Curtis teases an actual Freaky Friday sequel with Lindsay Lohan!).

The project, by Amazon Studios, is still in the initial phases of development but, given the magnitude of the stars involved and their would-be body swapping roles, we suspect it will be a great success whenever it is that it will actually come out.

In the meantime, fans of Jennifer, who recently debuted a new hairstyle, can catch the 53-year-old actress in in Murder Mystery 2.

The Netflix sequel sees Jennifer and Adam Sandler reprise their respective roles, Audrey and Nick Spitz. This time around, as seen in the first trailer for the film that the streaming platform released this week, the married couple is running a private eye agency that finds itself in the midst of an interntional investigation when their very own friend, the Maharaja, gets kidnapped at his own wedding.

The film will drop on Netflix on March 31.

Julia, on the other hand, has been hard at work promoting her own project Ticket to Paradise, which hit movie theaters in October of last year.

Despite the fact that the 55-year-old actress hilariously warned fans the new romcom with George Clooney will "probably be terrible" in refreshingly honest interview, folks have been loving the production, in which the real-life BFFs play divorced parents on an overseas mission.

"It is a romantic comedy. He [George] plays my ex-husband," the Pretty Woman star explained a few months ago, ahead of the release of the film. "I think it’s so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it’s probably going to be terrible because there’s too much potential for it to be great, it’ll just implode on it itself."

"I’m so glad my publicist is on a plane right now," she then quipped, realizing the promotional tagline probably wouldn't go down too well with Ticket to Paradise's executives.

The hilarious comments, which only served to pique everyone’s interest in seeing the movie, came just a month after the reasons for Julia's romcom break were revealed and, if the $170 million that Ticket to Paradise earned globally until now are of any indication, the star’s interview has led everyone to the theater.

Here’s to hoping that a film in which Julia and Jennifer quite literally trade existences will be just as entertaining as their other hilarious productions. We absolutely cannot wait to see it.