Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd revealed as latest cast members of hit TV series in HILARIOUS TikTok

Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd have joined the cast of Only Murders In The Building. The hit show, which streams on Hulu and Disney+, is currently shooting its third season and fans are dying to know how the pair will feature in the series.

Only Murders In The Building season 3 is already gaining a heck of a lot of attention, after images of a few new cast additions went viral. In both a cute black and white picture and TikTok video alongside Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Andrea Martin. Before you ask, despite the shared surname, Andrea is not related to Steve.

Understandably, their followers went utterly bonkers, including a few celebrity besties. Nicola Peltz-Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham's wife, commented on Selena's post with, "SO PROUD OF YOU!!! 💖😭." Fellow actor Lily Collins added, "Yesssssssss❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Hulu, keen to get in on the action, added their own cheeky comment with, "Only Legends in the Building. 👏"

If you're wondering who? What? WTF are they doing on the series?! You're not alone. Classically, the show's creators are keeping tight-lipped about it all but there are a few easter eggs from the finale of Only Murders In The Building season 2 that offer pretty solid clues.

This is your official SPOILER ALERT warning as we will discuss how the finale of season 2 potentially show us what to expect for season 3 and also look at rumors about who Meryl may be playing in the third instalment of the show.

What happened at the end of Only Murders In The Building season 2?

We all love when a story is brought along a bit and the last few minutes of the finale of season 2 jumped forward to a year later - on the opening night of Martin's character Oliver Putnam's new Broadway show.

Steve's character Charles-Haden Savage stars in the play, alongside Paul's character Ben Glenroy and it's instantly clear that they don't get on. On the opening night of their play, Charles confronts the famous theatre actor about his problematic behavior. “Stay away from her,” he said firmly, adding, “I know what you did.”

When the curtains went up, shortly after this altercation, Ben collapsed on stage and died - leaving one hell of a cliff hanger. What more would fans expect from this twisty turny series? More importantly, who the hell is the woman referred to only as 'her?'

Speaking to TV Line (opens in new tab)about 'her', the show's co-creator John Hoffman said, “I really would love to tell you that. But I also like that question being posed in the minds of viewers in between Seasons 2 and 3." He added, "I would just say this: It is definitely a question that we asked ourselves, and we sprang forward with a very definite answer."

Who is Meryl Streep playing in Only Murders In the Building?

It's pretty easy to assume that, following the mega casting of Meryl, that she is the mysterious 'her' but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. What we do know is that despite no longer being in the land of the living, Paul's character Ben will absolutely feature in the new season.

In a statement shared with Variety (opens in new tab), the show's creator said that Paul Rudd's character is, "someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3, as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!"



Another familiar face revealed to be in the latest season is a familiar face from Grey’s Anatomy. Jesse Williams will recur as a documentary maker whose interested in covering the case that Selena Gomez' character Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are investigating.