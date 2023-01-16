Christina Applegate pays tribute to Dead To Me with fun manicure at Critics Choice Awards as actor's MS battle rages on
Christina Applegate's manicure tribute to Dead To Me as actor rubs shoulders with A-listers at first awards ceremony since MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate's manicure is an adorable shoutout to her hit series Dead To Me, which is fitting as she stepped out as a nominee for best actress at the Critics Choice Awards.
The Critics Choice Awards 2023 best dressed took to the red carpet ahead of the annual event, which took place on Sunday January 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. In its 28th year, the awards ceremony is one among the highly regarded events in Tinseltown and it's a great honor to be nominated - as Christina was this year. Despite not winning, the star was brim full of pride and love for the Netflix show and all of those involved in creating the series.
In true glam, Christina paid tribute to the characters on her show via her manicure. Her nails, painted in a deep navy blue had Jen (her character) and Judy (played by costar Linda Cardellini) painted in gold on top.
In a tweet about her stylish manicure, the star explained the nail art of choice and added a special shoutout to her plus one for the day's proceedings. "Critics choice awards nails. It says Jen and Judy," she said. "And the other pic is of the best date ever … my rad daughter."
Critics choice awards nails. It says Jen and Judy. And the other pic is of the best date ever … my rad daughter pic.twitter.com/LY7lxSb472January 16, 2023
Needless to say, the Married With Children star's fans and followers were delighted to see her in such marvellous form. One fan tweeted, "so good to see you on there and love the nails." Another added, "You are incredible and beautiful and I’m proud of you"
Rubbing shoulders with fellow famous faces, including Julia Roberts, Christina beamed during the ceremony - which was the first she attended since she revealed her MS diagnosis back in August 2021.
In a candid, open tweet at the time the star discussed her experience. "It’s been a strange journey," she said. "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road."
Though for many of her famous peers, attending events is no big deal, this was an especially huge moment for Christina. Ahead of the big day, she tweeted, "So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS! But grateful to the Critics Choice for including me."
This isn't Christina Applegate's first public appearance since she announced her MS diagnosis back in August 2021, as the star was honored with a star on the Hollywood walk of fame back on November 14, 2022.
During her speech, she paid tribute to her Critics Choice Awards date - Sadie. "The most important person in this world is my daughter," she said, overcome with emotion. "You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and loving, and smart and interesting. I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school…thank you for standing by me through all of this."
