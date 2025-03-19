The Marlow Murder Club season 2: All the changes coming to the cosy drama’s second outing

If you're excited for The Marlow Murder Club season 2, you'll be even more enamoured when you hear about the upcoming changes to the show's second outing.

The Marlow Murder Club is back on Wednesday 19 March on U&Drama, and fans of the show have been counting down the minutes to its release. Based on Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood's The Marlow Murder Club Mysteries novels and filmed in quaint Marlow itself, the series takes 'cosy' to an entirely new level.

If you love the likes of Miss Scarlet and Towards Zero, it's highly likely The Marlow Murder Club is at the top of your viewing list. With season 2 set to look a little different from season 1, we can reveal the differences you can expect when you tune in for more adventures of Judith, Suzie and Becks.

Changes to The Marlow Murder Club season 2

In this case change isn't a bad thing, because while season 1 consisted of two hour-and-a-half long episodes, season 2 is coming in at lengthier six hour-long episodes.

This means instead of just the one story told the first time around, season 2 will tell three different stories, with two episodes dedicated to each different tale.

There's also some fresh writers on board for season 2. Robert Thorogood wrote the entire season 1 adaptation and this time he's penned the first two episodes, which cover his Death Comes to Marlow novel.

Lucia Haynes taking the helm for penning episodes three to four, and Julia Gilbert wrote episodes five and six.

For those interested in key plot points for season 2, Samantha Bond lifted the lid on what to expect, in conversation with Masterpiece. "You’ve got a posh murder that happens at Sir Peter Bailey’s house, which is an incredible journey of how the women, primarily Judith, solve that," she reveals.

The actress continues, "And then there’s a mystery set in a more modest bit of Marlow where one murder happens right at the beginning and then another body is discovered, and might there—or might not there—be a link? And the third one is at the sailing club."

She also enthused about the kindness of the people of Marlow, who welcomed the cast and crew to the area, accommodating their requests with no complaints. "The people of Marlow are extraordinary," she says.

Samantha concludes, "They could have got really fed up with us for taking over the town, running around their streets and closing their cafes, and they haven’t. They’ve been really supportive. They walk past you in the street and thank you."

There's also some high profile names set to guest star in The Marlow Murder Club season 2, to ramp up excitement for the show even more. Viewers can expect to see:

Nina Sosanya as Grace

as Grace Patrick Robinson as Phil Wingrove

as Phil Wingrove Samantha Womack as Caroline Wingrove

as Caroline Wingrove Hugh Quarshie as Professor Gifford

as Professor Gifford Andrew Knott as Dean

as Dean Tom Stourton as Tristram Bailey

as Tristram Bailey Caroline Langrishe as Lady Bailey

as Lady Bailey James Wilby as Sir Peter Bailey

as Sir Peter Bailey Elizabeth Bennett as Ursula

as Ursula Camilla Beeput as Jackie

as Jackie James Gaddas as Harry

Many of the principal cast had worked with some of the guest stars before, meaning coming together on set was something of a reunion. Speaking to The Mirror about this, Samantha Bond (Judith) revealed she's already worked with James Wilby (Sir Peter Bailey) and Caroline Langrishe (Lady Bailey.)

"You get these incredible actors coming to join you but because a lot of us are in our mature years now, a lot of the guests I’ve known forever. It’s like welcoming an old friend," she said.

Jo Martin (Suzie) had already worked with Hugh Quarshie (Professor Gifford.) "I worked with Hugh many moons ago on The Murder Of Stephen Lawrence. I played his sister-in-law. More recently, we were playing neurosurgeons in Holby City so it was lovely when I heard he was stepping up because he’s such a lovely man," she said.