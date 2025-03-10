Will there be a Miss Scarlet season 6? There's great news for fans of the period drama

Miss Scarlet has a large and dedicated fan base who are eagerly hoping for news that their favourite female private eye will be returning to screens in the future.

With Miss Scarlet season 5 available for your viewing pleasure, the show has thrown up a number of questions - namely, viewers are keen to know why did Stuart Martin leave the show and whether he'll make an appearance in the future. Eagle-eyed fans were also left asking whether Miss Scarlet was pregnant in season 5, after actress Kate Phillips' appearance looked a little different.

One of the biggest questions fans have been left with concerns whether there will be a season 6 of the show. Even hit series do well to get to five seasons in today's cancel-happy climate, and any renewals after that are a bonus. Will Miss Scarlet live on to see another round of crime solving? Here's everything we know.

Will there be a Miss Scarlet season 6?

Good news for Miss Scarlet fans - the show has been greenlit for a sixth season. Masterpiece Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer Susanne Simpson said, “What a joy to be back with Miss Scarlet for a sixth season."

She adds, "We are delighted to be able to bring fans more of Eliza, Inspector Blake and the amazing group of ensemble characters that make this show the hit that it is."

The sixth season will delve further into Eliza and Blake’s evolving relationship, and the difficulties they find in working together. Newlyweds Ivy and Potts will be adjusting to married life, and Moses Valentine returns, swooping in to help Eliza and her crew when they need him most.

(Image credit: PBS)

Of course, the fabulous Kate Phillips is confirmed to reprise the title role of Miss Scarlet, and she'll be joined by the following returning cast members and newcomers:

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tom Durant-Pritchard as DI Alexander Blake

as DI Alexander Blake Cathy Belton as Ivy

as Ivy Paul Bazely as Clarence

as Clarence Simon Ludders as Mr. Potts

as Mr. Potts Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps

as Detective Phelps Ansu Kabia as Moses

as Moses Sam Buchanan joins as the new Detective George Willows

joins as the new Detective George Willows Grace Hogg-Robinson joins as Isabel Summers, a young woman joining Ivy in the Clerical Office

Is Miss Scarlet filmed in Serbia?

Yes, Miss Scarlet is filmed in Belgrade, Serbia. Season 1 was filmed in Ireland before moving to Serbia for season 2, where production has stayed.

Season 1 filmed in and around the city of Dublin for external scenes, while internal filming took place at Ardmore Studios in Wicklow - one of Ireland’s leading production centres.

The move from Ireland to Serbia proved quite a challenge for Serbian production designers needing to recreate Victorian London in their country.

In conversation with Drama Quarterly, Production designer Yoxa Goran Joksimović and set decorator Lana Skundric shared their process.

Joksimović reveals, "It was very challenging to find elements like furniture, architecture, trinkets and everyday objects and transform them for the period.

Building Victorian London exteriors and interiors, with all their characteristics and details, was a daunting task but we achieved it through our resourcefulness. If we didn’t have a specific item, such as a carriage, we built it."

(Image credit: PBS)

Skundric adds, "The research phase was probably the most interesting part of the process of creating ‘Elizaland.’ We searched for references in books, documentaries, old photos and movies, and also explored paintings and architecture from that time.

Before he departed the series, Stuart Martin spoke about how seamlessly the move from Ireland to Serbia was, revealing, "We moved filming from Ireland to Serbia and it was mad because the crew had built sets which were totally identical to what we had before.

The same colours and marks on the walls, the same blinds, and kinds of windows. It was crazy! Stepping into Scotland Yard and seeing that world they’d recreated … took away any worries about settling in somewhere else."