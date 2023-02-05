The Grammys 2023: how to watch, who is performing and why this year’s ceremony could be historic for icon Diana Ross

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Diana Ross has never won a Grammy.

Yes, you read that correctly. THE Diana Ross has never won a Grammy.

Which is why tonight’s ceremony could be a historic day for the Motown diva, as she’s nominated for her work on 2022 album, Thank You.

It was the legendary singer’s first album of original material in 22 years and it garnered her an impressive 13th Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Album – could it be the one that finally sees her presented with a long overdue award?

(Image credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Diana Ross might seem like somebody who should have several Grammys by now, but she’s far from the only icon who has never won.

Artists who have never won a Grammy

ABBA

Bjork

Snoop Dogg

Brian McKnight

Martina McBride

Katy Perry

Jennifer Lopez

Blake Shelton

Queen

Miley Cyrus

The Beach Boys

Like Diana Ross, ABBA are nominated at tonight’s ceremony, so this year might see two iconic musical acts finally breaking their long losing streak.

This is definitely one reason to be excited about tonight’s glitzy ceremony, but there’s plenty more announcements that are hitting all the right notes.

A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Who is performing at the Grammys?

Plenty of big names have already been confirmed to take to the stage live tonight.

These include Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Sam Smith, and Harry Styles.

Tonight’s ceremony is also rumored to include what will no doubt be a memorable tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s late Christine McVie.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

It’s been reported that Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt are tipped to perform Songbird to honor the legendary singer-songwriter who passed late last year.

In other musical tributes, country music star Kacey Musgraves is slated to perform Coal Miner’s Daughter in tribute to the late Loretta Lynn.

Maverick City Music and Quavo are also expected to sing Without You to remember rapper Takeoff.

Who is the mystery performer at tonight’s Grammys?

The biggest question burning up social media is who the mysterious superstar is who will make a surprise appearance.

The host of tonight’s Grammys, Trevor Noah, is responsible for the fervour and theorizing.

The Former Daily Show host teased, “I’m not allowed to say anything. But this is what I will say. One of your favorite performers is a woman, and that woman is going to be performing at the Grammys.”

“Then one of your other favorite performers is a man, and that man is going to be performing at the Grammys. You’re going, ‘Oh, but that could be anyone.’ But you know it’s not anyone because you’ve been listening to their album the whole year.”

(Image credit: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Many fans online are speculating it could be Beyonce, especially since her husband Jay-Z has since been confirmed as a performer.

Other guesses include Taylor Swift.

How to watch the Grammys

The awards will take place live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show will be broadcast live starting at 5pm PT/8pm EST on the CBS Television Network.

Fans in the States can also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

How to watch the Grammys from anywhere in the world

Fortunately for fans outside of the US, a free live stream of the event is available through the Grammy’s official website.

Just remember the time difference – for example, the live broadcast for viewers in the UK stars at 1am on February 6.