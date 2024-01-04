The Golden Globes gift bag is valued at nearly £500,000 - here’s what’s inside

With the Golden Globe awards coming up on Sunday, 7 January, people are wondering what lies within the Golden Globes gift bag, a much coveted item for the evening's winners.

One of the best parts about awards shows, particularly the Golden Globes, is the unexpected glamour of it all. Between seeing what celebrities are wearing on the red carpet, to getting a live answer of who's winning which awards, and maybe even an answer to what "thing" Angela Bassett did last year, there are so many aspects of the Golden Globes to look forward to.

What you may or may not know is that all presenters and winners of the evening are given gift baskets - nay, boxes, practically - for their contributions to the show, and it's valued at nearly £500,000 with luxury items and travel experiences.

And no, we're not talking a package full of the best hand creams and other nice, every day use items - we're talking luxe vacations to France and nearly £70,000 earrings.

According to CBS, the Golden Globes Foundation and Robb Report put these boxes together for the 81st annual awards, and have given audiences a sneak peek of what's inside the coveted prize.

The exclusive experiences and items in the bag are "thoughtfully curated across several categories," Robb Report said.

Inside, recipients will be able to choose between an array of luxe items and experiences, from fully paid vacations to the most expensive wine in the world - yes, really.

Below, we list the all of the items and their respective values, as well as how many recipients will be able to procure the certain items and experiences (as the recipients will each be able to select), according to CBS.

Travel

Abbaye de la Bussiere: Two-Night Stay in Burgundy, France ($2,200, all 83 recipients)

Two-Night Stay in Burgundy, France ($2,200, all 83 recipients) Celestia Phinisi Yacht: Five-Day/Four-Night Luxury Yacht Charter in Indonesia ($50,000, all 83 recipients)

Five-Day/Four-Night Luxury Yacht Charter in Indonesia ($50,000, all 83 recipients) Flockhill Lodge: All-Inclusive Stay in New Zealand for Two People ($15,000, up to 3 recipients)

All-Inclusive Stay in New Zealand for Two People ($15,000, up to 3 recipients) Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita and Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort: Full Luxury Experience ($15,000, all 83 recipients)

Full Luxury Experience ($15,000, all 83 recipients) Hotel Wailea, Relais & Châteaux: Two-Night All-Inclusive Stay ($5,500, all 83 recipients)

Two-Night All-Inclusive Stay ($5,500, all 83 recipients) Les Bordes Estate: Stay with Golf Experience ($2,000, up to 15 recipients)

Stay with Golf Experience ($2,000, up to 15 recipients) Liss Ard Estate: Two-Night Stay in Ireland ($2,200, all 83 recipients)

Two-Night Stay in Ireland ($2,200, all 83 recipients) One Aldwych: Three-Night Stay in Signature Suite, Inclusive of Theater Tickets, VIP Experiences, and Private Tours ($16,000, up to 3 recipients)

Three-Night Stay in Signature Suite, Inclusive of Theater Tickets, VIP Experiences, and Private Tours ($16,000, up to 3 recipients) The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman: Five-Day All-Inclusive Luxury Experience, Including Transportation and Yacht Experience ($20,000, all 83 recipients)

Five-Day All-Inclusive Luxury Experience, Including Transportation and Yacht Experience ($20,000, all 83 recipients) Robb Report Car of The Year: Two Drive Spots for a Total of Four Guests ($28,000, 1 recipient)

Two Drive Spots for a Total of Four Guests ($28,000, 1 recipient) Seabird Ocean Resort: Three-Night Stay in SoCal with Private Surf Lessons and Custom Surfboard ($6,500, all 83 recipients)

Three-Night Stay in SoCal with Private Surf Lessons and Custom Surfboard ($6,500, all 83 recipients) The Britely, Pendry West Hollywood: One-Year Membership to a Private Social Club ($3,000, all 83 recipients)

One-Year Membership to a Private Social Club ($3,000, all 83 recipients) The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston: Two-Night Stay with Luxury Wine Experience for Two ($5,000, up to 2 recipients)

Two-Night Stay with Luxury Wine Experience for Two ($5,000, up to 2 recipients) XO Jet: Complimentary Membership with $10K in Flight Credits ($11,000, up to 10 recipients)

Beverages and Food

Caviar Russe: Essential Collection of Gold Ossetra ($545, all 83 recipients)

Essential Collection of Gold Ossetra ($545, all 83 recipients) Distillerie de Monaco: Limited Edition Edon Roc Gin ($275, all 83 recipients)

Limited Edition Edon Roc Gin ($275, all 83 recipients) Komos Tequila: Bottle of Komos XO ($2,000, 3 recipients)

Bottle of Komos XO ($2,000, 3 recipients) Komos Tequila: Bottle of Komos Tequila ($499, all 83 recipients)

Bottle of Komos Tequila ($499, all 83 recipients) Liber Pater: The World’s Most Expensive Wine ($193,500/ 6 bottles, 1 recipient)

The World’s Most Expensive Wine ($193,500/ 6 bottles, 1 recipient) Razza: Private Class with one of America’s Greatest Pizzaiolos ($7,000, 1 recipient)

Private Class with one of America’s Greatest Pizzaiolos ($7,000, 1 recipient) Robb Report Culinary Masters: Full Weekend Experience for Four Guests ($25,000, 1 recipient)

Wellness, Beauty, and Apparel

111SKIN: Black Diamond Retinol Oil ($250, all 83 recipients)

Black Diamond Retinol Oil ($250, all 83 recipients) 111SKIN: Rose Gold Radiance Face Mask ($35, all 83 recipients)

Rose Gold Radiance Face Mask ($35, all 83 recipients) Atelier Eva: Tattoo Session with a Celebrity Tattoo Artist ($2,500, all 83 recipients)

Tattoo Session with a Celebrity Tattoo Artist ($2,500, all 83 recipients) Biologique Spa: Choice of Bespoke Facial or Body Treatment and Skin Analysis ($600, all 83 recipients)

Choice of Bespoke Facial or Body Treatment and Skin Analysis ($600, all 83 recipients) Byroe: Tomato Filling Serum ($150, all 83 recipients)

Tomato Filling Serum ($150, all 83 recipients) Byroe: Truffle Eye Serum ($114, all 83 recipients)

Truffle Eye Serum ($114, all 83 recipients) Crasqi: Custom Swim Trunks ($200, all 83 recipients)

Custom Swim Trunks ($200, all 83 recipients) Coomi x Muzo: Colombian Emerald Earrings ($69,000, 1 recipient)

Colombian Emerald Earrings ($69,000, 1 recipient) CurrentBody: LED Facemask ($380, all 83 recipients)

LED Facemask ($380, all 83 recipients) Joanna Czech: The Kit; Skincare Essentials ($1,250, up to 25 recipients)

The Kit; Skincare Essentials ($1,250, up to 25 recipients) Le Domaine: The Cream ($250, all 83 recipients)

The Cream ($250, all 83 recipients) La Prairie: Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm ($1,100, up to 40 recipients)

Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm ($1,100, up to 40 recipients) Opie Way: Bespoke, Custom-Made Sneakers ($1,500, up to 5 recipients)

Bespoke, Custom-Made Sneakers ($1,500, up to 5 recipients) Metier: Marrakech Brown Suede Bag ($600, all 83 recipients)

Marrakech Brown Suede Bag ($600, all 83 recipients) Perfumehead: Luxury Perfume ($450, all 83 recipients)

Luxury Perfume ($450, all 83 recipients) Rossano Ferretti: Hair Spa Treatment and Blowout ($1,500, all 83 recipients)

Hair Spa Treatment and Blowout ($1,500, all 83 recipients) S.T. Dupont: Le Grand Dupont Lighter ($1,595, up to 10 recipients)

Le Grand Dupont Lighter ($1,595, up to 10 recipients) Zenith: Watch and Manufacture Experience ($14,000, up to 2 recipients)

Needless to say, this gift package is the epitome of luxury and exclusivity - and we'll be on the edge of our seats waiting to see which lucky attendees will be crowned recipients.