The best shows like The Crown to watch after finishing the series

Fans are desperate to find some shows like The Crown to watch now that they have completed the final season of this gripping Netflix show.

The Crown was released on Thursday, December 14th, 2023 and many fans have already binge-watched the entire series! If you're anything like us you're now wondering what else is out there that can fill this crown-shaped hole in your entertainment schedule. Here's a rundown of some best films and TV shows to watch if you need something to sink your teeth into after finishing The Crown.

Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey is a wonderful period television show that began in 2010 and is set in the early twentieth century and focused on the same family, Lord Grantham and the Crawleys. Like The Crown, the series follows a rich aristocratic family navigating their lives in British society. The show has six seasons and two spin-off films and is the perfect drama to sink your teeth into.

The series is currently streaming on Netflix

The Great

Starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult this series is rather less serious than The Crown as the comedic satirical drama follows the reight of Catherine the Great, the longest female leader in Russian history. The show focuses on Catherine and her marriage to Peter III of Russia and how she took the throne from him.

The series is currently streaming on Lionsgate + and Amazon with the Lionsgate + package (also has a free 7-day trial)

Bridgerton

Bridgerton is another Netflix creation that focuses on high society in Britain. This period drama is set in the Regency era, so quite a bit before The Crown, and focuses on the romantic paths of the eight Bridgeton children, with a different child being to focus of each season. The show also has a royal spin-off: Queen Charlotte a Bridgeton story, another equally fantastic period drama that takes place across several aristocratic houses and palaces.

The series is currently streaming on Netflix

The Windsors

The Windsors, is a comedy show that portrays a satirical and hysterical version of the Royal Family. With exaggerated characters and fabulous feuds, this comedy is perfect if you want to continue to hear more about the British Royal Family, but a version of them that's quite far from The Crown - and real life!

The series is currently streaming on Netflix and is available for free on Channel 4 for UK viewers.

Victoria

Starring Jenna Coleman, the ITV series Victoria, follows the life of Queen Victoria and how she came to be Queen at the young age of just 18. The three season series follows her loving marriage with Prince Albert and her reign in her early life.

The show is available to stream on ITVX and on Amazon Prime with a BritBox additional subscription (which has a 7 day free trial)

Spencer

This one isn't actually a series, but a gripping film starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. The film focuses on the breakdown of Charles and Diana's marriage and the short three-day festive period in December before they separated. In the series the Princess struggles with her husband's infidelity and her place within the Royal Family.

The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Queen

This 2006 biopic film stars Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II and focuses on the aftermath of Princess Diana's death in 1997. The show explores more thoroughly the sereis of events that took place at the end of The Crown part 1 which showed the Royal Family navigating their own grief and the public protocol for Diana's sudden death.

The film is currently available to stream on Disney+.

The King's Speech

The King's Speech is a film that focuses on King George VI, Queen Elizabeth II's father who became King when his brother George VI abdicated to marry divorcee Wallis Simpson. The film focuses on the King preparing for his first public speech to the nation and overcoming the stutter with the help of an unorthodox speech therapist.

The film is currently available to stream on Disney+.