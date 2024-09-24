Girl power, timeless talents and questionable fashion - the music stars of the 90s that we'll worship forever

Grunge. Girl power. Getting the 'Rachel' haircut.

There are plenty of 90s trends we remember well (and just as many we can't forget fast enough), but the true highlight of the era might be the plethora of icons that debuted during the decade.

Dig out your platforms and get ready to revisit some of the biggest 90s artists who we'll always love...

32 music stars of the 90s who we'll worship forever

Britney Spears

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While a young girl from Louisiana had dabbled in fame being part of the Mickey Mouse Club, it wasn’t until 1999 that she would explode onto the scene as Britney Spears.

The Princess of Pop who has gone on to become one of the biggest pop culture icons in history, Britney’s first album – Baby One More Time – was released in January 1999.

It has gone on to sell over 25 million copies and was followed by equally iconic and memorable albums and performances. In 2023, Britney continued to captivate the world when her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, broke all kinds of sales records.

The Woman in Me by Britney Spears | £6 at Amazon The singer's tell-all memoir charts her small-town upbringing and rise to mega stardom through to her much-publicised breakdown and legal conservatorship - all in her own words.

The Spice Girls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With four years left of the 90s, five British girls would come and completely dominate the decade. In 1996, Scary, Sporty, Ginger, Baby and Posh (aka the Spice Girls) released Wannabe. It was followed by the release of their first album, Spice, which is the best-selling album by a girl group in history.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They didn’t just unleash their own brand of brash pop – they unleashed Girl Power across the globe.

Each member has gone on to have success in different ways, such as Victoria Beckham becoming a bona fide fashion icon, but every time they appear anywhere together, fans get just as giddy as they did in the 90s.

Christina Aguilera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christina Aguilera, like fellow Mouseketeers Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, had early dealings with showbusiness, but it wasn’t until August 1999 that she really unleashed the power of that trademark voice.

Her debut album introduced the more grown-up Christina to the masses, and people have been obsessed ever since. The Dirrrty singer has been dubbed the 'Voice of a Generation' and has sold over 90 million records worldwide.

Bjork

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 90s were famous for eclecticism – it was the era of All-American pop stars and massive music videos, but there was also a wave of eccentric and avant-garde stars, like Bjork. The Icelandic star first started her career as the lead singer of alternative rock band The Sugarcubes.

After the Sugarcubes disbanded in 1992, Björk broke out into the mainstream as a most unlikely star, landing commercial and critical successes with albums including. Debut (1993), Post (1995), and Homogenic (1997).

She continues to tour and experiment with her sound and maintains a legion of fans, with her 2022 album, Fossora, charting across the globe and earning a Grammy nomination.

Alanis Morissette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Canadian star Alanis Morissette enjoyed modest success with two early dance-pop albums in the 1990s, but it was 1995’s Jagged Little Pill which sent her into the stratosphere, and introduced her to millions of fans who still love her frank, honest and candid singer-songwriter style today.

Jagged Little Pill sold over 33 million copies and is best known for tracks including You Oughta Know and Ironic. Fans have continued to follow her as she’s evolved her song writing, with her content now dealing with motherhood and other topics relatable to the fans who grew up with her angsty, 90s hits.

Nirvana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 90s were famous for many things. Girl Power. The rise of MTV. And everybody went grunge. The last one was, in part, thanks to the emergence of Nirvana.

The group – fronted by tragic singer Kurt Cobain – would become the figurehead of Generation X’s counterculture, spurred on by the mainstream success of albums like Nevermind (1991) and its lead single, Smells Like Teen Spirit.

Burning bright but burning out quickly, Cobain suffered with substance abuse and would sadly take his own life in 1994. The band disbanded soon after but their impact is still felt today.

Tori Amos

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 90s was a strange decade – there were mass-marketed supernovas like Britney Spears, but there was also a whole host of new indie singer-songwriters. One of the most notable was Tori Amos, a quirky soul known for profound lyrics that tackled topics ranging from sexuality to feminism and religion, and prolific piano playing.

She’s remained active in the industry for decades, and some of her biggest hits include Crucify, Cornflake Girl and Professional Widow.

TLC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With over 65 million records sold worldwide, TLC are the best-selling American girl group of all time. The most notable line-up included Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins, Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas.

TLC enjoyed a hugely successful run through the 90s, with nine top 10 hits including Creep, Waterfalls, No Scrubs and Unpretty. They offered everything – strength, fashion, vulnerability and social awareness.

Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes died in a car crash in 2002, but the surviving members continue to tour and record.

Hole

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fronted by controversial star Courtney Love, Hole were a riotous grunge band who saw major success throughout the 90s, with songs including Celebrity Skin and Miss World.

Led with Courtney’s brash energy and raw vocals, the band have been praised by critics and scholars for showcasing gender issues through rock, with their songs addressing sexual abuse and exploitation and themes of body image.

Aaliyah

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1994, Aaliyah was doing what many major stars like Rihanna, Britney Spears and Beyoncé would do some years later. Merging genres and infusing a sense of fashion into her music videos, Aaliyah managed to generate critical and commercial acclaim with her albums Age Ain't Nothing But a Number (1994) and One in a Million (1996).

Riding high on her career that also branched out into acting, Aaliyah’s final album would come out in 2001, the same year she’d tragically die in a plane crash.

Oasis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Formed in 1991 by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, Oasis became a defining figure of the 1990s, noted for their influence on the Britpop sound and style. Their debut album, Definitely Maybe, became the fastest-selling debut album at the time, and their second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? Became the best-selling UK album of the decade.

They enjoyed continued success releasing albums until 2008 but were notorious for fights between the Gallagher brothers. After breaking up, the band announced a long-awaited reunion in 2024, with stadium shows selling out in minutes.

Lauryn Hill

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rapper, singer and songwriter Lauryn Hill had already gained plenty of success as a member of The Fugees, releasing two albums. However, she became a defining star of the decade when she released her first - and famously, last – solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Conceptual and confessional, the album was hailed as one of the all-time greats and is one of the best-selling albums of all time with recorded sales of over 20 million copies worldwide.

Sade

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most successful British female artists in history, Sade first found success in the 1980s but continued to shape and define the sound of the 90s with her blend of soulful, spiritual sounds.

Their 1992 album, Love Deluxe, was ranked 247th as one of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of all Time.

Shirley Manson (Garbage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Formed in 1993, Scottish-American band Garbage made a star out of its lead singer, Shirley Manson. The band enjoyed commercial success, selling over 17 million albums worldwide, but it was Shirley’s unapologetic, rebellious streak that cemented her as a pioneering, powerful female voice of the decade.

Backstreet Boys

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Boybands enjoyed a heyday in the 90s, and American group Backstreet Boys were one of the pioneers, landing international acclaim with their eponymous 1996 album.

Causing mass hysteria wherever they went, the band was made up of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson. The group still perform – and delight hordes of people who love to reclaim the carefree spirit of the 90s.

The Cranberries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cranberries were an Irish alternative rock band formed in 1989. During the 90s, they broke out with iconic tracks including Zombie and Linger, speaking out on such topics as the Troubles between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Their distinctive sound, combining rock, pop and Celtic folk, was topped off by lead singer Dolores O’Riordan’s powerful and distinctive vocals.

Sheryl Crow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrated for a soulful voice and expressive lyrics, Sheryl Crow was one of the leading voices for female singer-songwriters in the 90s. Signature tracks include All I Wanna Do and Soak Up the Sun.

For her fuss-free, laid-back approach to stardom, Sheryl Crow won multiple Grammys and other awards. Not bad for someone who actually began her career as a backup singer for Michael Jackson and Sting.

Lil' Kim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rap can be split into two eras – Before Lil' Kim and After Lil' Kim.

Outspoken and larger-than-life (in spirit anyway, she's only 4'11" in height), Kim burst onto the scene with her debut album, Hardcore, in 1996. It’s still hailed as one of the all-time great rap albums and one of the best-selling female rap albums ever made.

Kim made rap mainstream, becoming a fashion muse thanks to some decade-defining looks and close collaborations with designers like Marc Jacobs.

Faith Hill

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the major voices who helped country cross over into mainstream appeal, Faith Hill’s soulful voice and earworm hits quickly made her one of the most critically and commercially successful women of the 90s.

Her signature hits include Breathe, This Kiss and There You’ll Be.

NSYNC

(Image credit: Getty Images)

High-energy performances. Teenage heartthrobs. Questionable style choices. It has to be a boyband in the 90s, and this time it’s NSYNC, the group which gave the world Justin Timberlake.

One of the defining boybands of the 90s, NSYNC – which also featured Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez - sold millions thanks to timeless pop classics including Bye Bye Bye and It’s Gonna Be Me.

Take That

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take That is one of the most successful boy bands of all time and made household names of the likes of Robbie Williams and Gary Barlow.

Formed in Manchester in 1990, they achieved massive popularity throughout the 1990s – and were so popular that a hotline was set up to help fans cope when Robbie announced his departure in 1995. Some of their most popular hits include Relight My Fire, Back for Good and Never Forget.

Destiny's Child

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are few stars who simply need one name to conjure up untouchable success. Cher. Madonna. And Beyoncé. But before Beyoncé became, well, Beyoncé, she was a member of Destiny’s Child, who rose to fame in the 1990s.

Before the band became the trio of Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, they were a quartet comprising Knowles, Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett.

It was this quartet who were signed in 1997 and found mainstream success with their best-selling album, The Writing's on the Wall (1999). The album included their popular hits Bills, Bills, Bills and Say My Name. LaTavia and LeToya left in early 2000, with Michelle Williams joining ahead of their third album, Survivor.

Missy Elliott

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First debuting as part of an unsuccessful group, Sista, Missy Elliott’s pivot to becoming a solo star would prove to be the best decision she ever made.

Her debut album, Supa Dupa Fly in 1997, catapulted her to new levels of fame, and she continued to innovate, lending her voice to features and making pioneering music videos noted for high fashion and strong concepts. She was the first woman rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Mary J. Blige

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Often referred to as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige was a defining voice of the 1990s – and continues to be a musical icon.

With powerful vocals and an effortless blend of different genres, Mary J has had widespread commercial and critical success with songs including Family Affair and No More Drama.

In addition to her continued success in music, she has branched out into acting and holds the record for being the only person nominated at the Academy Awards for both acting and song writing categories in the same year.

Sinéad O’Connor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The late Sinéad O'Connor is undeniably one of the most notable icons in the music industry. Her powerful voice, unflinching lyrics, and fearless activism have solidified her place as a legendary figure who rose to fame in the 90s. Her 1990 album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, sold over seven million copies worldwide and included the classic track, Nothing Compares 2 U.

During a now notorious Saturday Night Live performance in 1992, she tore up a photograph of Pope John Paul II to protest against abuse in the Catholic Church. It’s acts like this which made Sinead a hero to many, and why her death in 2023 left the world in shock.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez released her first album, On the 6, in 1999, and, even with the decade coming to a close, she instantly captured the mood and helped shape a new sound and a new style with timeless tracks like If You Had My Love.

JLo remains a pop culture icon, having conquered the worlds of acting, dance and branding too. Her best looks also solidify her position as a style icon.

Gwen Stefani (No Doubt)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before becoming a successful solo artist, Gwen Stefani was one of the ‘It girls’ of the 90s, finding fame as the lead singer of No Doubt.

She helped define the sound of alternative rock across the decade with hits like Don't Speak and Just a Girl, and her fearless fashion made her an inspiration for anyone daring to do things a little different.

Whitney Houston

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whitney Houston technically debuted in the mid-80s, but her soaring, unmatched voice pretty much dominated the 1990s. She found some of her biggest successes in the decade, including her game-changing cover of I Will Always Love You.

The song was featured on the soundtrack for The Bodyguard, a movie which Whitney also starred in. The soundtrack, which is mostly Whitney songs, sold over 45 million copies worldwide and is the best-selling album of the 1990s. Whitney passed away in 2012 but she remains beloved and considered one of – if not the – best singer of all time.

Madonna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madonna is perhaps more commonly associated with the 80s – it is when she debuted and her trademark look during that era defined the fashion of women all over the world. But Madonna in the 1990s was almost like a different Madonna to the one we saw a decade earlier.

The 90s is when we witnessed what would become her trademark talent – her ability to reinvent and capture the zeitgeist.

From her notorious and controversial sexually charged eras with the SEX book and the album Erotica to her embracing motherhood and spirituality with Ray of Light, she showed no signs of slowing down nearly two decades in – and she *still* hasn’t slowed down some six decades in!

Mariah Carey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mariah Carey rose to worldwide fame in 1990 with the release of her eponymous debut album. The album – and follow ups including Music Box (1993) and Daydream (1995) – shared Mariah’s stunning five-octave vocal range with the world.

Known for a diva persona – but with the chops to back it up – Mariah is considered one of the most successful musicians of all time, writing, singing and producing the entirety of her discography. She was also ranked as the fifth greatest singer of all time by Rolling Stone in 2023.

Celine Dion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celine Dion did not debut in the 1990s, but she earns a spot on this list because her first English-language album wasn’t released until 1990.

The album – Unison – introduced this French-Canadian queen of power ballads to the English-speaking world, but it was follow-up records The Colour of My Love (1993), Falling into You (1996) and Let’s Talk About Love (1997) which made her one of the biggest artists of all time, with each one selling more than 30 million sales separately.

Celine has since gone on to become beloved for her amazing fashion sense and for sharing her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, which put a halt on her career. However, she had the world rooting for her when she made a triumphant return to the public eye for the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Shania Twain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of her signature tracks might be called That Don’t Impress Me Much, but pop-country superstar Shania Twain’s unstoppable dominance of the 1990s should impress anyone. But it didn’t always seem pre-determined. Shania’s first album in 1992 was considered a flop.

It was only her second album, The Woman in Me, which catapulted her to the top of the charts, selling over 12 million copies. However, it was her third album, Come On Over, which crowned her the queen of the 90s.

The album – featuring timeless favourites including Man! I Feel Like a Woman – has gone on to sell 40 million copies making it the best-selling album by a female artist in history, and one of the best-selling albums of all time regardless of gender or genre.