Susanna Reid skipped work after she wowed on the NTA red carpet in scarlet ruffled gown and on-trend wavy bob

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Susanna Reid's scarlet ruffled gown and wavy highlighted bob was a knockout look from the presenter who sadly had to miss work this morning after losing her voice at the NTAs.

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid was among the many television stars who poured into London to attend the National Television Awards at the O2 arena. For the event, many celebrities dressed to the nines and there was a variety of bold looks on the red carpet as familiar faces from the silver screen gathered to celebrate the best television shows and series over the last year.

Showing her look on Instagram, Susanna thanked her makeup and styling team who made it possible. "NTAs!!! Thank you @makeupmel for glamming me up & @debbiedresses for dressing me up @raishmacouture ♥️ @officialntas," read the caption.

A post shared by Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) A photo posted by on

Susanna looked stunning as she wore her freshly trimmed bob haircut with blonde highlights in gentle waves that framed her face perfectly. The presenter's dress also perfectly showed off her bronzed tan with a fun one-shouldered design.

The fiery scarlet dress also featured sparkly stripes and frill detailing which Susanna paired with metallic heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although she may have looked incredible last night, the presenter revealed that she was forced to pull out of hosting Good Morning Britain this morning as she had completely lost her voice.

A caption of a video from GMB read, "She left the NTAs first but Susanna Reid is not sounding fresh this morning Rest your voice and thank you Charlotte Hawkins for stepping in!"

Susanna was in fact in the building ready for the show but was incredibly croaky and could barely speak over a whisper. When interviewed by Charlotte and Ed from the dressing room, Susanna said, "I don't know whether it was the heatwave inflaming my vocal chords, its funny because of course it was the NTAs last night and when I got into my cab to leave, the driver said, 'you're the very first person to leave the NTAs, you're obviously not partying' and of course I don't drink, I don't smoke, so there's absolutely no reason, I can't understand why I've completely lost my voice."

She left the NTAs first but @susannareid100 is not sounding fresh this morning😂Rest your voice and thank you @CharlotteHawkns for stepping in! pic.twitter.com/PSBE33vUUWSeptember 6, 2023 See more

"The irony of it [is] that we were all there together last night, you left first, you hadn't been drinking anything, I didn't leave as early as I should have done," said Charlotte. Ed interrupted to say that he too didn't drink that much and had a relatively early night when he left at the same time. Susanna concluded her chat by saying, "Thank you Charlotte for stepping in!" and heading back home to rest her voice.