Sharon Stone stuns in TWO figure-hugging dresses during surprise SNL appearance and one might bring you to tears

Sharon Stone's SNL performance came as somewhat of a surprise to viewers who couldn't believe their eyes as the 64-year-old made waves during an emotional performance.

For a show that's usually all about laughs, it was a shock to many who were moved by the emotional show put on by the veteran actor. Just when you thought Sharon Stone's bikini pictures were impressive - the Basic Instinct star brought a dose of old Hollywood glamour to the hit comedy show.

Lying on a bed, dressed in a divine fitted black and gold dress, draped in sequins, Sharon looks into the distance with a slight smile as singer Sam Smith's backing choir sings the incredibly emotional single Gloria. The tune, which is the first from their upcoming album also called Gloria, made for an emotional background and as Sam began their solo - Sharon stood up. To which, of course, the audience cheered.

(Image credit: SNL/NBC)

On top of the serious performance, she had no problem showing her funny side in a skit alongside the show's host and star of White Lotus, Aubrey Plaza. Even while humor was the priority, she made space to look fabulous again, this time in an all-black number.

Understandably, following the incredibly moving performance and undeniably glamorous aesthetics provided by the actor in both scenes, her fans and celebrity pals had high praise.

Fellow star Kate Beckinsale simply said, "Goddess❤️." Singer Chantelle Delaney added, "oh my gosh, look at YOU 🔥🔥 It’s impossible to think, but you get hotter and hotter!" Perhaps the most flattering comment comes from a famed wedding dress designer who added, "Whoa. 🔥. Lady in Gold. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Vera Wang's age-defying appearance is the stuff of legend after all, ever since her birthday images went viral.

(Image credit: SNL/NBC)

Bucking the trend of pressures heaped on women who are privileged enough to age, movie legend Sharon has made it clear that she's all about aging gracefully and standing up against the forces that suggest fighting the natural process. Shocking as it may be, Sharon Stone was dumped by a younger man for not using botox and fillers - which she swore off after, "a massive, painful neurological need."

Although she admits she formerly used them, a stroke in 2021 and a nine-day brain hemorrhage changed her view of the popular procedures. "I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again," she told Vogue Arabia (opens in new tab).

A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The star has resolutely spoken out in favor of the aging process, while also acknowledging that society makes this challenging for most of us. "People are afraid of changing; that they're losing something," said Sharon, in New You (opens in new tab)back in 2013. "They don't understand that are also gaining something."

She continued, "I thought I lost the deep vortex of on my eyelid that you have when you're younger, but I gained almost a kind of beautiful abyss. As I lost the fullness in my face, I go in these great cheekbones."