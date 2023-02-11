Shania Twain shares what she really thinks about Madonna as criticism around her Grammys appearance continues

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Shania Twain is famously a girl’s girl – and she’s proving she really means it when she bellows out her iconic war cry of “Let’s go, girls.”

The Man! I Feel Like a Woman icon has come out in defense of Madonna, refusing to join the widespread pile-on that the Queen of Pop has faced following her appearance at the Grammys.

One of the main criticisms levelled at Madonna was that she wasn’t ‘aging gracefully’, with her altered appearance causing many to brand her unrecognizable.

(Image credit: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Refusing to join in, Shania told ITV News that she was impressed by Madonna’s not being “too fazed” by the criticism.

She said, “I think that is her liberated spirit and she can just look however she wants to look.”

“Yeah, there is enough criticism in the world, I think. It is good to be comfortable in your own skin whatever that is.”

(Image credit: KMazur/WireImage)

Shania’s defense of Madonna aligns with her own newfound confidence in her body.

As she released her latest album, Queen of Me, Shania ditched the insecurities she’s faced in the past, daring to bare all with nude photoshoots.

Describing her decision to get a little freer with her photoshoots, Shania explains that her new chapter – both musically and personally – is about her conquering all the things she was too insecure to do when she was younger.

“I was a very insecure woman, girl... I was one of those teenagers that would never wear a bikini at the beach, for example,” she recently told TalkShopLive. “So I’m saying, well, the heck with that. I didn’t do it when I was younger, so I’m going to do it now. I’m going to feel and show that I feel comfortable in my own skin.”

She’s also joked about her age and said, "I’m only gonna get more saggy, right? It’s also one of those things like, I better enjoy this moment right now because I know I don’t look like I did when I was 20."

A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Having the Queen of Country in her corner might be a welcome support for Madonna, who took to Instagram to lash out at the ongoing criticism aimed her way.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in,” the Like a Prayer icon wrote. “A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong-willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

“I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”

"I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior - pushing boundaries - Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life.”

Madonna signed off her post the only way Madonna would, writing “Bow down bitches."