Sex/Life viewers are all saying the same thing about season 2 and we agree!
Sex/Life viewers have been loving the recently released second season of the hit Netflix show - but we appear to all have the same complaint
Sex/Life viewers have been loving the second season of the show, but many fans have the exact same complaint...
After waiting for two years for the second season of the Netflix hit show Sex/Life, fans were desperate to find out what exactly happened after the shocking ending of Sex/Life season 1 - and this season didn't disappoint! However, while fans loved nearly everything about this new season, there was one thing, or one person, that fans didn't love...
The one complaint Sex/Life viewers had about season two of the Netflix show was to do with a primary relationship in the show. In season two, after Billie and Cooper separate, and Brad tells Billie he's moved on, Billie begins dating Majid.
While the pair share some pretty raunchy scenes, fans just didn't see the chemistry between their characters, or the actors. "I'm definitely not buying the supposed 'chemistry' between Billie & Majid. Whole episodes of it when this is some scene filler crap," complained one fan on Twitter.
"I’m not feeling billy and majid at all. #sexlife," said another. One fan added, "I'm just not feeling the sex between Majid and Billie. #SexLife."
i’m not feeling billy and majid at all. #sexlife pic.twitter.com/TZbaeopmuBMarch 4, 2023
But why were fans so unimpressed with the chemistry between Billie and Majid? Some fans suggested that the reason they weren't buying Billie and Majid was because they couldn't get enough of Billie and Brad.
Billie and Brad's chemistry in the first and second seasons of the show was palpable and their romance actually ended up progressing off-screen as well as on-screen. Fans loved this sweet fact, and many credited their off-screen relationship for their on-screen chemistry.
"Billie and Brad’s chemistry is incredible and joint with the fact they’re together irl… it’s portrayed so amazingly #SexLife #SexLifeSeason2," said one fan on Twitter. "I love that Brad and Billie are in a real relationship outside the acting in Sex Life coz their chemistry is just something else," said another.
Are Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos still together?
Sarah Shahi (Billie) and Adam Demos (Brad) first began dating off-screen after they met on the set of Sex/Life. The pair began dating in 2020 and are still together today.
In a birthday post on Instagram, Sarah called Adam her 'soulmate'. Her caption read, "Not exactly sure how two people on opposite sides of the world could have more in common, were meant to meet, were meant to be together. But I do know I met my soulmate. I do know I found my forever. I do know I’ve never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously. I do know I’m overly grateful for him. I do know I’ve loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more. Happy birthday my baby ❤️"
A post shared by Sarah Shahi🧿 (@sarahshahi) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Speaking about their professional relationship Adam said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) in March 2023, "I find it easy to act with her because there is chemistry there, of course. Sometimes it feels very effortless. In some scenes, it can be easy to feel the heartbreak when I’m looking at her upset, because I know her as a person. But at the end of the day, we met as actors."
He was then asked about working with her on other projects, and he confirmed he's love to work with her again. "I would work with her all the time, forever. Clearly, I love her as a person, as a human. She’s my partner. But as an actor, I think she’s incredible. She makes me better as an actor. She does raise the bar. So, any chance I get to be in a scene and learn from her, I’ll take that every day, forever," he said.
