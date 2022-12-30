Serena Williams' secret tour of sister Venus' trophy collection astounds fans

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There is nothing like sisterly love.

In a new TikTok video, superstar athlete Serena Williams, who recently retired from tennis, took fans on a secret tour of her sister Venus' trophy collection while visiting her house.

"I'm at my sister's house and she has this hall of fame, she has all these trophies: a Wimbledon trophy, a U.S. Open trophy that she should probably get cleaned," says Serena before zooming into a prize from the 1998 IGA Tennis Classic. "This is the first tournament [Venus] ever won. That is for the record books. That is so cool. And she’s still going, y’all."

The 41-year-old celebrity, who is often seen twinning with daughter Olympia, goes on to examine a doubles trophy from the 2009 U.S. Open.

"I don't even remember winning that," she admits. "[Venus] only played doubles with me. Did we win that? I'm going to have to Google that."

In addition to rightfully gushing over her 42-year-old sister, Serena also took the time to try out some of the beauty products found inside Venus' house.

"Sometimes, when I’m at my sister’s house I just steal things because that's just what I do," Serena says jokingly in a different TikTok video before putting her hands on a box of lipsticks by Charlotte Tilbury and actually trying some on herself. "How would she know?"

Although clearly playful on social media, Serena is also known for her more serious side. Last year, for example, she took to Twitter to condemn the "cruelty" Meghan Markle has experienced and share touching message of support. The two women have been close friends for quite a few years now.

Just hours after the infamous Oprah interview with Meghan and Harry aired in the United States, Serena shared a message in support of the Duchess on social media.

"Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced," Serena wrote publicly back then. "I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal."

The tennis superstar also shared her wish for the future of her own daughter and for Meghan and Harry's then-future daughter, that they will "live in a society that is driven by respect."

Leave it up to Serena, an astounding sportswoman who has broken records throughout her stellar career, to beautifully balance her social media presence by shedding light on both important subjects and more light-hearted themes.