Sarah Jessica Parker’s tutu just sold for $52,000 – you won’t believe how much the iconic Sex and the City item originally cost
The iconic tutu worn by SJP had surprisingly humble origins
If we were to say Sex and the City, some things would immediately spring into people’s minds – many would go to Carrie’s classic voiceovers, those timeless opening credits and unmistakable theme tune.
That is how we first meet Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker’s legendary leading lady.
In the now famous opening credits, SJP’s Carrie is seen out and about across New York City, strutting down the streets and then, setting the tone for the series’ mix of glamour and gritty realism, getting splashed with water by a passing bus.
In the scenes she’s wearing one of the most iconic Sex and the City outfits - and something that would go on to define the show and the character – a daring ensemble comprised of a tulle tutu and a simple vest top.
And now that tutu – an “oyster white tulle three-tier tutu skirt with a matching satin waistband” has sold for a staggering £41,000 ($52,000) at an auction in the United States.
An impressive sum by any means, but even more so when considering how much it was originally bought for by legendary costume designer Patricia Field. She famously fished it out of a sale bin in Manhattan's garment district for just $5.
Sold by pop culture and collectibles specialist auctioneers Julien's, the skirt sold is one of five originals used for the show's opening credits and SJP still owns another of them.
That tutu is definitive Carrie. It’s fashion-forward, it doesn’t follow trends and you wouldn’t expect most women to wear it while going about their chores.
And while we can’t see many occasions for women to rock a tutu in daily life now, Carrie did go on to provide inspiration for building a capsule wardrobe, wearing popular styles worth emulating, from powerful pantsuits (now a favourite style of Kate Middleton’s) to bold accessories.
Despite the tutu becoming emblematic of the show and the character - a go-to for anyone dressing up as Carrie for Halloween or other fancy dress homages - it almost didn't make the cut.
Initially, show boss Darren Star didn’t want the tutu. As Patricia explained to Entertainment Weekly, “It was very difficult for the producers to understand the tutu. Sarah Jessica and I were fighting for it, and Darren said, ‘Okay, but I want other outfits as possibilities.’”
And this thinking is what led to an alternative opening being filmed. In this other opening scene – which was only unveiled for the 20th anniversary of the show – Carrie is wearing a blue Marc Jacobs dress.
With less pep and bounce, she casually walks down the street and, instead of being splashed by the bus bearing the advertisement for her column on, she trips in front of it.
Looking back, Darren admits he can't imagine Carrie without the tutu. “It was such a brilliant choice because, in a way, Carrie's dancing through her life in New York.”
