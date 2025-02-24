'My routine is pretty boring!' - Sarah Jessica Parker's skincare steps are strikingly straightforward
Sarah Jessica Parker shuns laborious skincare routines for a few very simple steps that can be undertaken at her leisure
There’s no nine-step skincare routine for Sarah Jessica Parker - the actress keeps things blissfully simple.
If you’re a fan of celebrity beauty secrets but also keeping your skincare simple, Sarah Jessica Parker could be your new inspiration. The actress has quite the refreshing take on ageing and caring for her skin, shunning treatment trends and elaborate routines with many steps, for sticking to the basics.
In conversation with Vogue, SJP candidly revealed that skincare isn’t even a priority when she wakes up in the morning, and she simply waits for a suitable break among the many other things going on within her household, to get it done.
“I do not start my day with washing my face and putting on moisturiser. At some point it just happens,” she explains. The actress adds, “My routine is pretty boring! I cannot abide a long process. No ‘step one through to nine’. I don’t even buy cleansers. Most days I just wash my face with a bar of soap. I would really use anything!”
Alongside a 15-year-old jade roller she keeps in the fridge to quickly roll over her face each morning, Sarah has two favourite skincare products - the RoC Hydrate and Plump Moisturiser or the company’s Max Hydration Moisturiser.
Hydrate + Plump Moisturiser gives you a daily SPF 30 sunscreen and with the 1.5% skincare hero, pure Hyaluronic Acid, will deeply hydrate and offer a visible plumping effect.
Max Hydration Cream is the ultimate in skin hydration, giving up to 48 hours of moisture. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Retinol, it's a fast-absorbing cream for intense moisturising.
SJP's evening skincare steps are just as refreshing as her morning ones. "Really it’s just a case of washing my face," she reveals, before considering there might be a little more to it than that.
"Maybe there’s a couple of other pieces that sneak in from wearing make-up all day, too. Like a cleansing balm… is that what it’s called? But that’s only because someone will have sent it to me."
"And sometimes, if there’s a collagen serum, I’ll use that. I like the idea of collagen, but it has to be thin and move around the face. I don’t like anything with a silicone base because I like my skin to feel like my skin. I’d rather go out with a blemish than be all covered up," she concludes.
When it comes to ageing, SJP has a similarly straightforward approach - don't dwell on how your younger self looked. "My friend sent me a photo of me leaving the concert," she explains, adding, "It was 2008. I didn’t look at it and think, 'Oh gosh, look at my skin and my face!' It just made me wish I could be at that concert again."
The star has zero judgment for anyone who undergoes cosmetic procedures to look younger, opting for a 'you do you' approach. "I don’t do Botox because I need my eyebrows to function as an actor. Also, my husband would be like, 'Huh?'" she reveals.
However, although she's opted out of Botox and going under the knife, the actress has been candid about the more gentle procedures she uses, explaining, "I talk about the things I do, which is Sofwave. It’s great, but it hurts. I used to do glycolic peels at the dermatologist, too."
The star has some equally uncomplicated words describing current conversations about ageing in he media, and has a fantastic take. "I think people are more comfortable with listing the work they’ve had done now because it’s a choice. It’s like dyeing my hair blonde or something. And I like that people feel good about being honest," she concludes.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
