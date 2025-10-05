Ruth Langsford reveals the one thing 'nobody believes' about her time on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly 2025 is now well underway, and has already been hitting the headlines for a number of reasons. Dancer Dianne Buswell is making history as the show's first ever first pregnant professional.

Inspiringly, Dianne is using her time on the show while expecting her first baby to highlight just how incredible a woman's body can be, as she hopes to stay in the series for as long as possible.

In less positive news, a devastated Dani Dyer was sadly forced to pull out of the series ahead of the first live show, following an injury during rehearsals - she has been replaced by West End star, Amber Davies.

Among the highs and lows of the brand new series, Ruth Langsford has spoken out about her time on the show. She was the seventh contestant to be eliminated during Strictly's 2017 run.

In conversation with the Manchester Evening News, Ruth discussed her enduring friendship with dance partner Anton Du Beke, and the one thing "nobody believes" about her time on the show.

The presenter shares that every single week, she stepped out onto the dance floor for the live shows and never once was fully sure of her routine from start to finish.

(Image credit: PA Images/Alamy)

"Anton will back me up, because nobody believes me, I genuinely can say there was not one Saturday where I 100% knew my dance because I didn’t have enough time," she shares.

Discussing her busy schedule and reasons for never being fully sure of her footwork, Ruth explains, "I think there are people who maybe aren't working, or that’s the sole thing they’re doing, but I was doing This Morning and Loose Women, so I never got to rehearsal till half past two in the afternoon, and you're tired."

"By seven o'clock I was just like, cross-eyed and he [Anton] said to me, ‘right, you need to go home now’, because when you’re that tired, nothing's going in."

Anton had just become a father to twins George and Henrietta, now aged seven, at the time of his partnership with Ruth. Despite being tired himself, Ruth recalls how amazingly supportive he was towards her - the pair remain friends to this day.

"I think the best thing was my friendship with Anton, we laughed and laughed, and he was so kind to me," she says.

Sharing that Anton was full of positivity, Ruth continues, "He's the kindest man. I felt like I was letting him down, but he never criticised me, he was just fun."

Ruth Langsford & Anton Du Beke Tango to 'Allegretto' by Bond - Strictly 2017 - YouTube Watch On

Strictly has been hit with a fair amount of negative press in recent years, and Ruth remained diplomatic when addressing this.

"I don't want to comment about the things that have gone on, because I wasn't there," she says tactfully, adding, "it’s always very difficult, isn't it, when a programme is under the microscope."

In recent years, Amanda Abbington left the show in 2023 after accusing partner Giovanni Pernice of "inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying" behaviour.

Pernice was axed from the show and a BBC investigation upheld complaints relating to verbal bullying and harassment, but found Pernice had not been physically aggressive.

The same year, Graziano Di Prima was axed from the series, and his spokesperson confirmed the dancer had kicked partner Zara McDermott once during rehearsals. He later apologised for his actions.

Ahead of the current series of Strictly, Thomas Skinner made headlines for mysteriously storming out of a press event ahead of the show's launch. He also came under scrutiny for his political affiliations.

While she didn't comment on these matters, Ruth Langsford concludes, "It's just a phenomenal show and I hope it lives on, and on, and on. And I'm sure it will, because the public love it. It only gets better every year, in my opinion."