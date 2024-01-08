Rosamund Pike channels Saltburn in 'weird funeral vibe' veil at Golden Globes, after skiing accident 'smashed up' her face

Rosamund Pike channelled Saltburn in a “funeral vibe” veil at the Golden Globes after a skiing accident that “smashed up” her face.

Rosamund Pike has got people across the world talking as she stepped out at the Golden Globes on 7th January with a rather unexpected accessory and outfit combination. The actor - who was nominated for her role as delusional aristocrat Lady Elspeth Catton in Amazon Prime's movie Saltburn - wowed in an all-black lace ensemble.

Rosamund Pike channelled Saltburn with the look that she went on to describe as giving a “weird funeral vibe” though the gorgeous gown certainly oozed glamour too.

With a fitted bodice that flared out into a ballerina-length skirt, the acclaimed actor’s dress was a show-stopper. The length was elegant yet effortless to move around in and whilst the skirt and bodice were black, her arms and shoulders were covered in only a fine layer of netting and lace.

This was a lovely contrast with the rest of Rosamund's gown which also had floral lace running over it, giving the entire look a lot of texture. The delicacy of the lace was echoed in her choice to wear a veil which framed her face dramatically.

With a bold, almost bonnet-style design, Rosamund’s veil is something that she described as “protective” as she opened up about a skiing accident she had recently. Over the winter many people enjoy wrapping up warm in their best puffer jackets and best snow boots and enjoying a skiing trip.

Rosamund was no exception, though she revealed on the red carpet that she’d had an accident with the Golden Globes drawing ever closer. Asked about her veil, she suggested that it tied in well with Lady Elspeth as a character, with all her grandeur and lack of self-awareness.

“Well, you know, you have to channel it, don’t you?” she said to Variety. “Either a weird sort of funeral vibe or maybe she wore black for her wedding, she would have done.”

Rosamund continued, “It’s a protective veil for the occasion. Well, I had an accident over Christmas, actually, I had a skiing accident. And I had to think, you know, not what you want knowing you’re coming to the Golden Globes on the 7th January. So on the 26th December my face was entirely smashed up and I thought I need to do something.”

The star went on to explain that her injuries had “healed” since then, though her decision to wear her veil was a wonderful way to blend practicality and style on the red carpet. Her black dress and veil combination stood out and whilst it was undeniably dramatic, black dresses are an occasion-wear classic for a reason.

Fabulously versatile, black dresses can be paired with so many different shades of accessories and layers. Lace and laser cut details were especially on-trend over the spring and summer of 2023 and after Rosamund Pike wore this magnificent option to the Golden Globes, we wouldn’t be surprised if fashion fans are tempted to invest in it again this season.