Renée Zellweger’s boyfriend pays tribute to 'two years of magic' in super sweet social media post

Love is very much in the air for Academy Award-winning actress Renée Zellweger as the 53-year-old star celebrates her two-year anniversary with boyfriend Ant Anstead.

To commemorate the date, Ant Anstead, who went Instagram official with Renée a few years back, took to social media. He posted a slideshow of photos of the happy couple throughout their time together.

The 44-year-old English TV personality, mostly known for his work on Wheelers and Dealers, captioned his upload, "Two years of magic 💫💫x."

In the various photos, fans can catch the duo taking a romantic walk outdoors while holding hands, hugging while posing for a snap and sweetly kissing while sitting on top of each other on a couch.

The two are clearly going strong - and fans took to the comments section of Ant’s post to declare their excitement for their chemistry.

Renée, who recently revealed why she couldn't wait to turn 50 and has no interest in being young, started dating Ant in June of 2021, just about when Ant's divorce from ex-wife Christina Hall was finalized. The two share a 3-year-old son whose name is Hudson.

Before marrying Christina, the real estate investor and TV personality known for her work on the HGTV show Flip or Flop, Ant tied the knot with Louise Herbert. The Danish actress and the TV presenter were married from 2005 to 2017 and share two kids: 19-year-old daughter Amelie and 16-year-old son Archie.

Although rumors of a relationship between Ant and Renée were swirling for quite some time, the two didn't make it Instagram official until the summer of 2021, when they shared a photo of themselves together to promote Ant's then-new Discovery+ TV show Celebrity IOU Joyride. The Bridget Jones stars appeared in the premiere episode of the production.

Unsurprisingly, Hollywood aficionados have been pretty much obsessed with Renée’s love life since she first landed on the scene decades ago. The Judy actress was famously engaged to Jim Carrey from 1999 to 2000 and married country singer Kenny Chesney in May of 2005. The couple annulled their union just four months later, with Renée citing "fraud" as the reason behind the decision.

A few years after that, in 2009, Renée started dating actor Bradley Cooper. The two met on the set of Case 39, a not-too-successful-at-the-box-office horror movie, and separated a few years later, in 2011.

Clearly happily involved with Ant at the moment, Renée does like to keep the focus on her work when it comes to discussing her life with media outlets.

For example, after starring in last year’s NBC drama The Thing About Pam, about a Dateline true crime saga, the actress was criticized for wearing a fat suit.

Renée quickly made her thoughts about the comments known in an interview with Vanity Fair (opens in new tab), in which she stated that being "unrecognizable" is actually a "compliment."

"Oh, gosh, if you don’t recognize an actor or an actress in a performance, that’s a great compliment," she said to the outlet back then. "You’re not trying to tell your own story."

Talking about her transformation for the series, which she also executively produced, Renée explained that,"it was pretty much head to toe. It was prosthetics, it was a [padded] suit, it was the choice of clothing, it was the briskness in her step-step-step, her gait. All of those things were really important because all those bits and pieces are what construct the person that we project our own conclusions and presumptions onto."

A spectacular actress with the accolades to show for it, Renée obviously knows what she’s doing - both professionally and when it comes to her love life.