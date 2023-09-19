Reese Witherspoon has some blunt friendship advice for women and we totally agree with her

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Reese Witherspoon, 47, just gave some excellent friendship advice to women everywhere, and we agree with her sage advice.

At a conference in Boston hosted by Hubspot recently, Reese Witherspoon arrived to speak about friendships, talking with moderator and NBC News Daily anchor Zinhle Essamuah about how to cultivate friendships - especially as women in their 40s. Ultimately, she had one sentence that summed up how she felt about maintaining and making the most of your friendships, especially when you have a busy life: "Editing. Edit your friendships," she said.

She went on to explain her simple philosophy, and her reasoning is so wise. "Everybody out there over 40 knows," she said. "If you aren’t adding to my life, get the heck outta my life. My grandma used to say people are radiators or drains. Stick with the radiators."

(Image credit: Getty)

Ultimately, the mom and Hollywood A-lister said that she's in a phase of life where she just wants to do "what she wants" - and this advice comes just about a month after the star's divorce from her now ex-husband Jim Toth, with whom she shared 12 years of marriage.

"I really don’t care what anybody thinks. I’m gonna do my work anyway. I’m gonna date whoever I want, go hang out with a friend nobody likes," she said. "When you release that feeling of other people’s opinions crushing you or holding you down, you’re free. You’re totally free."

She said that she wouldn't have come to this conclusion had she not underwent some rejection earlier on in her life, and that all of those experiences from her past gave her thicker skin.

"Rejection was such an early piece of my life that I learned a long time ago that other people's opinions of me are none of my business. Other people's opinions of you, and everyone's gonna have an opinion, doesn't matter," she said. VERY Elle Woods of her to say!

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Reese has one child with Jim, Tennessee, their 10-year-old son. The Morning Show actress also shares two children with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — her daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.

Aside from her own acting ventures, she also has her own production company, Hell Sunshine, which has produced some well-known shows and movies like Daisy Jones & The Six, The Morning Show also starring Jennifer Aniston, and more. She did mention at the Hubspot conference, though, she was discouraged originally from starting her company.

"I was told not to put my own money in it several times by many, many advisors. I saw people who were taking money from studios, and I saw how watered down the product was. I saw that they were sitting on material that never got made," she said.

And now, Reese Witherspoon was named Hollywood's richest woman since 2021, so... joke's on them.