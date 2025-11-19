Oh the weather outside is frightful, but our Christmas music quiz is so delightful
Do you know your Christmas number ones from the also-runs? Take our fun quiz to see
Did you get snow this morning like I did? It's incredible how the seasonal chill can suddenly put you into the festive mood, and make you feel nostalgic, all at once.
And there are few things as nostalgic as hearing a Christmas song from years ago, whether it's by your favourite group from your teens, a comedy act that you loved to hate, or just a festive earworm that you can't help but dance to.
While you're no doubt already scouring the early Black Friday deals for Christmas gifts, why not take a break to test your knowledge in our Christmas number 1s quiz, celebrating some of the finest tunes to grace our ears over the past 40 decades.
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.
