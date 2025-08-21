Pamela Anderson admits 'you can't help falling in love' with Liam Neeson as she opens up on their 'chemistry'

Who else had Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson on their new couples for 2025 bingo card? No, we didn't either, but the pair are the adorable duo we didn't know we needed.

As rumours fly that they've actually been 'dating a while,' but chose to keep their romance between themselves, the pair are yet to confirm relationship hearsay - despite plenty of public displays of affection.

Meanwhile, Pam is melting our hearts with the sweet words she has for her likely love interest, who met while filming The Naked Gun, playing a couple in the sequel.

Their paths had never crossed before being cast together in the film, and it wasn't long before their on-screen chemistry looked to have spilled over into a real-life relationship.

Pamela, 58, shared that she felt a lot of trepidation in the build-up to filming with Liam, 73. "It was intimidating. I was afraid to meet him. I was literally shaking the first day I came to rehearse with him," she revealed, per OK.

Pamela, who recently wowed in trending butter yellow, added, "But he’s such a gentleman, such a sweetheart, so giving and generous, and so complimentary and supportive that, you know, you can’t help but fall in love with him."

Pamela was also quick to talk about the fabulous chemistry she has with Liam. "We do have chemistry and, you know, off-set, he’s silly," she shared.

"He has that little boy sense of humour. Yeah, he’s funny. On set, I don’t think we broke too much, but in rehearsals, we’d be playing around and having a bit of a laugh. But we’d still be shooting the film today if we laughed at everything!"

Heaping further praise on Liam's acting abilities and why she enjoyed working with him on the set of The Naked Gun, Pamela sweetly shared, "It’s interesting to work with such an incredible actor as Liam."

"I really pay attention and observe him, on and off camera. How he conducts himself is really incredible to witness and learn from."

Liam lost his first wife, Natasha Richardson, in 2009. The actress passed away from complications following a skiing accident - they shared sons together, Micheál and Daniel.

Pamela was previously married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. They married in 1995 and divorced in 1998, and share sons Brandon and Dylan.

Liam appears equally enamoured with Pamela, telling People, "First off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough."

I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film."

In The Naked Gun, which acts as a sequel to the original trilogy, Liam plays Lt Frank Drebin Jr - the son of Leslie Nielsen’s original character. Pamela takes on the role of Beth, who needs Frank's help to catch her brother’s killer.

Speaking about Beth, Pamela reveals, "I work a lot on the character before I even get to the set. Whether it’s a drama or a high comedy, you still put the work in."

"The director was very scientific with the jokes, but I also wanted to bring honesty, authenticity and vulnerability to Beth. I see some sincere and tender moments, which I don’t think you’d expect in a film like this. I was proud to see that."