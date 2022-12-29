Oprah swears by this palette that "takes the guesswork out of makeup" and is now on super sale

woman&home Newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're still looking to buy yourself a gift before the new year, we have just the right thing for you: a special makeup palette that made it to Oprah’s coveted list of favorite things in 2022.

Oprah, whose favorite winter essential will leave you "walking on clouds," specifically raves about the Laure Geller Party in a Palette 4 Face Palettes, which is currently on sale on Amazon for just $32.

"Makeup artist Laura Geller has been helping women of all ages feel and look their best for decades," the businesswoman noted. "Her latest palettes take the guesswork out of makeup; each contains six eyeshadows, a blush, and a highlighter in shades that look flattering on all skin tones."

(opens in new tab) Annual Party in a Palette Set of 4 Curated Full Face Makeup Palettes ($32) | Laura Geller This sought-after set includes an eyeshadow, a highlighter and a blush and it is currently on sale

To be honest, this sounds like the perfect New Year's gift for any gal in your life. There's just something about Oprah-endorsed beauty products that feels just right, after all.

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Oprah has been releasing her much-anticipated list of favorite things for 26 years now and, in 2022, the 68-year-old talk show host has decided to focus on small businesses, including local makers, BIPOC- and women-founded operations.

You can browse through this year's entire catalog right here (opens in new tab). In addition to the must-have makeup palette, standouts include colorful glasses by PepperSpecs that remind of Oprah's own iconic frames, which always match her outfit.

Also to note: EMU Australia's micro teddy boots, a simple yet useful travel jewelry box organizer, special bath salts, heatable stuffed animals by Warmies, an awesome espresso machine by the one-and-only De'Longhi and a pizza oven that is sure to revamp your entire kitchen game.

You can basically up your entire lifestyle when following Oprah's suggestions. There's clearly a reason why she's TV's reigning queen!

(Image credit: IAN WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking of television’s leading ladies, earlier this year, Oprah made headlines when giving Ellen DeGeneres this wise tip upon ending her daytime show.

She suggested her pal take some time for herself. "Some real time," she said. "Because you know what I did? I took a week off and then I went right back into work. Take some time, okay? Do you hear me?"

Throughout her appearance, Oprah also mentioned having spoken to Ellen’s backstage staff members before stepping in front of the camera.

"I said to everybody, 'I know what this feels like with only a few days left.' I just was really applauding your team for making this show what it's been for 19 years," said Oprah. "Obviously, you're the face out front but it's everybody back there that actually makes it work. I was tearing it up saying, 'Guys, what a great job you've done holding this together.'"

Oprah then went on to say, "You have all of these people who become your family. This becomes your home. That's what happens. Families come together, relationships are built. It becomes home for hundreds of people who are all supporting you and helping you be as great as you are."

We can always count on Oprah’s wisdom - whether it comes to makeup or career-related tips!