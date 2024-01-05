Meryl Streep and Carey Mulligan pose together as they demo 2024's biggest jewellery trends at the Film Festival Awards
Meryl Streep and Carey Mulligan were reunited on the red carpet as the pair wore a fashionable black looks that are so on trend right now
Meryl Streep and Carey Mulligan wowed on the red carpet last night as the duo wore matching all-black ensembles.
Meryl Streep and Carey Mulligan looked fantastic last night as the pair attended the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards and posed up a storm together. The actors looked delighted to see one another as they crossed paths on the red carpet and took the opportunity to hug and pose together with the enormous award won by Carey.
The duo both wore similar looks as they opted for black ensembles with metallic accents. Both Meryl and Carey picked up on some of the biggest jewellery trends of 2024 as Meryl opted for chunky metallic pieces and Carey opted for pearl accessories
Meryl wore a pair of bold chunky gold earrings which matched the thick bangles that she wore outside of the long sleeve of her dress. The stacked bangles were similar to Carey's stacked pearl necklaces that she wore in a choker around her neck. Carey's pearl necklace also matched her pearl stud earrings and contrasted with her blue metallic bodice that was covered with a bolero jacket.
RRP: £24 | Oliver Bonas. Gold-toned bangle with a chunky profile and shiny ribbed surface. Much like the bangles worn by Meryl Streep.
RRP: £17.00 | & Other Stories. Droplet hoop earrings with clasp backings. Much like Meryl's gold earrings at the Film Festival Awards.
The duo looked delighted to see each other and previously worked together on the 2015 film Suffragette. In fact, Meryl was in attendance at this event to present Carey with the International Star Award, for her performance in Maestro.
Speaking about her former co-star, per The Hollywood Reporter, Meryl said, "If you were trying to identify one essential quality that Carey brings to the wide and wildly varied characters she’s played, it really is located in what she withholds from us… It’s like the smaller tremors that we get here in California. Not really measurable, nothing shifts, but you’re aware that the earth is roiling below and that when that cracks open, she can bring your house down."
